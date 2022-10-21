California municipal elected leaders oppose Prop 27, an out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure
News Release
No on 27 — Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming
The coalition of California municipal leaders opposed to Prop 27 continues to grow. Already opposed by the League of California Cities, the California State Association of Counties and both the Democratic and Republican Parties, a large contingency of mayors and vice mayors have added their personal opposition to 27.
“The out of state corporations behind Prop 27 are misleading Californians. Read the fine print. Ninety percent of the sports betting revenue it generates leaves the state to benefit corporate shareholders. Don’t be fooled, vote No on Prop 27.”
– San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria
“Prop 27 is a scheme to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars away from California to out of state corporations. And in the process, the measure strips California’s Indian tribes of their sovereign right to have the means to be self-reliant. It’s a bad deal for local communities up and down the state and for California tribes. Vote No on 27.”
– Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento
“Prop 27 would turn every cell phone, laptop and tablet into a gambling device — increasing the risks of addiction among our most vulnerable communities and hurting those who can least afford it. A massive expansion of online and mobile gambling is the last thing California needs.”
– San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo
“Tribal gaming has created nearly 200,000 jobs in California. Prop 27 threatens the future of those jobs. None of the corporations behind this measure are based in California or invested in California. Stand with the tribes and vote No on 27.”
– Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson
“California’s tribes have responsibly operated gaming in California for decades, providing jobs and economic benefit to local communities. Prop 27 threatens this beneficial system that is good for tribes and good for California. Voters should reject 27.”
– Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton
The full list of mayor and vice-mayors currently opposing Prop. 27:
Avenal Mayor Alvaro Preciado
Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel Estrada
Carmel-by-the-Sea Mayor Dave Potter
Carmel-by-the-Sea Vice Mayor Bobby Richards
Citrus Heights Mayor Porsche Middleton
Cupertino Vice Mayor Liang Chao
Davis Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs
Diamond Bar Mayor Steve Tye
Dixon Mayor Steve Bird
Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen
Glendale Mayor Ardashes Kassakhian
Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley
Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez
Highland Mayor Larry McCallon
Lincoln Mayor Holly Andreatta
Manhattan Beach Mayor Pro Tem Richard Montgomery
Mendota Mayor Rolando Castro
Monterey City Vice Mayor Ed Smith
National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo Solis
Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez
Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan Wapner
Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer
Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo
Placentia Mayor Rhonda Shader
Placerville Vice Mayor Michael Saragosa
Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson
Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria
San Juan Bautista Vice Mayor César E. Flores
Sand City Mayor Mary Ann Carbone
Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn
Union City Vice Mayor Jaime Patino
Willits Vice Mayor Greta Kanne
Yucca Valley Mayor Pro Tem Rick Denison
Visit www.NoProp27.org for more information.
Ad paid for by No on 27 - Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming, sponsored by tribal organizations.
Committee major funding from:
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians
Pala Casino Spa Resort
Funding details at: https://www.fppc.ca.gov/
Related coverage:
Statewide tribal coalition ramps up campaign by launching Spanish-language TV spot - ICT (indiancountrytoday.com)
California Democratic Party opposes out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure - ICT (indiancountrytoday.com)
California tribes overwhelmingly aligned against out-of-state corporate measure - ICT (indiancountrytoday.com)
Coalition of California tribal governments announce formation of campaign committee to defeat out-of-state online gambling operator ballot measure - ICT (indiancountrytoday.com)
Comments / 0