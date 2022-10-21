California municipal elected leaders oppose Prop 27, an out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure

News Release

No on 27 — Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming

The coalition of California municipal leaders opposed to Prop 27 continues to grow. Already opposed by the League of California Cities, the California State Association of Counties and both the Democratic and Republican Parties, a large contingency of mayors and vice mayors have added their personal opposition to 27.

“The out of state corporations behind Prop 27 are misleading Californians. Read the fine print. Ninety percent of the sports betting revenue it generates leaves the state to benefit corporate shareholders. Don’t be fooled, vote No on Prop 27.” – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

“Prop 27 is a scheme to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars away from California to out of state corporations. And in the process, the measure strips California’s Indian tribes of their sovereign right to have the means to be self-reliant. It’s a bad deal for local communities up and down the state and for California tribes. Vote No on 27.” – Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento

“Prop 27 would turn every cell phone, laptop and tablet into a gambling device — increasing the risks of addiction among our most vulnerable communities and hurting those who can least afford it. A massive expansion of online and mobile gambling is the last thing California needs.” – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo

“Tribal gaming has created nearly 200,000 jobs in California. Prop 27 threatens the future of those jobs. None of the corporations behind this measure are based in California or invested in California. Stand with the tribes and vote No on 27.” – Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson

“California’s tribes have responsibly operated gaming in California for decades, providing jobs and economic benefit to local communities. Prop 27 threatens this beneficial system that is good for tribes and good for California. Voters should reject 27.” – Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton

The full list of mayor and vice-mayors currently opposing Prop. 27:

Avenal Mayor Alvaro Preciado

Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel Estrada

Carmel-by-the-Sea Mayor Dave Potter

Carmel-by-the-Sea Vice Mayor Bobby Richards

Citrus Heights Mayor Porsche Middleton

Cupertino Vice Mayor Liang Chao

Davis Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs

Diamond Bar Mayor Steve Tye

Dixon Mayor Steve Bird

Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen

Glendale Mayor Ardashes Kassakhian

Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley

Hanford Mayor Francisco Ramirez

Highland Mayor Larry McCallon

Lincoln Mayor Holly Andreatta

Manhattan Beach Mayor Pro Tem Richard Montgomery

Mendota Mayor Rolando Castro

Monterey City Vice Mayor Ed Smith

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo Solis

Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez

Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan Wapner

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer

Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo

Placentia Mayor Rhonda Shader

Placerville Vice Mayor Michael Saragosa

Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

San Juan Bautista Vice Mayor César E. Flores

Sand City Mayor Mary Ann Carbone

Temecula Mayor Matt Rahn

Union City Vice Mayor Jaime Patino

Willits Vice Mayor Greta Kanne

Yucca Valley Mayor Pro Tem Rick Denison

Visit www.NoProp27.org for more information.

Ad paid for by No on 27 - Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming, sponsored by tribal organizations.

Committee major funding from:

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians

Pala Casino Spa Resort

Funding details at: https://www.fppc.ca.gov/

(Image: No on 27 — Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming)

Related coverage:

Statewide tribal coalition ramps up campaign by launching Spanish-language TV spot - ICT (indiancountrytoday.com)

California Democratic Party opposes out-of-state corporate online sports betting measure - ICT (indiancountrytoday.com)

California tribes overwhelmingly aligned against out-of-state corporate measure - ICT (indiancountrytoday.com)

Coalition of California tribal governments announce formation of campaign committee to defeat out-of-state online gambling operator ballot measure - ICT (indiancountrytoday.com)