Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff

Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
AFN delegates push for measures to decrease salmon bycatch
Two resolutions brought before the Alaska Federation of Natives during this year’s annual convention called for efforts to reduce salmon bycatch for fish that return to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. Debate over both resolutions was contentious and revealed a regional rift among tribes. One resolution calls on Alaska’s...
ktoo.org
Alaska students stay steady in reading but decline in math since pre-pandemic, says national assessment
Math scores were down this year for students in Alaska from pre-pandemic 2019, according to results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress released Monday. The change in math scores mirrored a trend seen across the country. Reading scores, on the other hand, for Alaska students stayed about the same.
ktoo.org
Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change
When the framers of Alaska’s constitution were debating how the state should pick its judges, the goal was to remove politics from the process as much as possible. In territorial days, judges were political appointees named by the president of the United States, said Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney who’s teaching a seminar on the Alaska Constitution.
ktoo.org
Alaska’s minimum wage is set to rise, but increase fails to keep pace with housing costs
Alaska’s minimum wage will rise 51 cents, to $10.85 per hour, starting next year. The adjustment, announced Friday by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, is intended to compensate for a 5% rise in the cost of living in Anchorage. Alaska law requires the minimum wage to be adjusted each year for inflation. Despite the increase, the minimum wage remains well below a widely used measure of a living wage in Alaska.
ktoo.org
AFN delegates say lack of veterinary care is an ‘ongoing public health crisis’
The Alaska Federation of Natives wants federal officials to recognize that a lack of veterinary care in Native communities is a public health issue. At its convention in Anchorage on Saturday, delegates to the state’s biggest Native organization adopted a resolution that calls on federal authorities to make a declaration that could lead to veterinary services through the Indian Health Service. The resolution describes the lack of access to veterinary care as “an ongoing public health crisis” that is severely impacting residents’ quality of life.
ktoo.org
More than 400 Alaskans approved for FEMA financial assistance after Merbok
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has disbursed more than $3.3 million to help Western Alaskans rebuild after ex-typhoon Merbok struck the coast a month ago. According to a recent email update from FEMA, 422 Alaskans have been approved to receive individual assistance thus far. A third of the awarded funds — $1.12 million — has gone to housing assistance while over $2.1 million has been disbursed to cover other needs, such as subsistence equipment and replace furniture.
ktoo.org
The Glory Hall still wants a permit for its affordable housing project in Juneau
For almost a year, the Glory Hall has been trying to get a permit to convert the space that used to be a 50-bed shelter to a 7-unit affordable housing complex. The project’s fate could be decided at a Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night. The nonprofit moved its shelter...
ktoo.org
Ketchikan music fans flock to Juneau for Dude Mountain show
Jillian Pollock says she’d follow Dude Mountain to the ends of the earth. So far, that hasn’t been necessary. But Pollock did fly from Ketchikan to Juneau with a bunch of friends to catch their hometown band at the Crystal Saloon on Saturday night. “We’ve been talking about...
Comments / 0