1 dead, 1 hospitalized after cars collide in Butler Township

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died reportedly after a car failed to stop at a red light in Butler Township Friday afternoon.

According to the Butler Township Police Department, two cars collided at the intersection of Little York Road and Peter’s Pike Friday. Crews were called to the scene just after 12 p.m.

Investigators said one vehicle was traveling north on Peter’s Pike when they failed to stop at a red light and collided with the another vehicle involved.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated. The driver who ran the red light was transported to Miami Valley hospital with multiple injuries. They are in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also reported that they believe excessive speed may have been a critical factor in this incident.

The intersection of Little York Road and Peter’s Pike have since been re-opened.

The accident remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.