BankESB’s 2022 Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraiser

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – BankESB announced the kick-off of the bank’s 2022 Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraiser drive to help local food pantries.

According to a news release sent to 22News from bankESB, Matthew S. Sosik, the president and CEO of bank ESB, announced the start of the 2022 Neighbors Helping Neighbors drive. This will be the second year of the bank’s annual appeal, which invites bank customers, employees, and members of the community to donate money towards food pantries during the month of November.

Every donation will be matched dollar for dollar by bankESB, and the total raised will be divided among participating food pantries all across western Massachusetts in communities that the bank serves. In 2021, more than $39,000 was raised which means that $3,000 went to each participating pantry.

BankESB will offer those who donate the chance to win a $25 gift card at every location. Whoever wants to donate has until November 30 to do so, and checks should be made payable to “bankESB Neighbors” and can be dropped off at any branch or can be mailed to:

Margaret Prendergast, bankESB, 36 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027.

The food pantries to be supported include:

Amherst Survival Center Food Pantry

BUCC Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry, Belchertown

Easthampton Community Center Food Pantry

Easthampton Congregational Church Food Cupboard & Oasis Kitchen

Hilltown Food Pantry, Goshen

Margaret’s Pantry, Holyoke

Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Inc., South Hadley

Northampton Survival Center

Southampton Community Cupboard

The Best Life Food Ministry, Agawam

The Chicopee Cupboard

The Hadley Food Pantry

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Hatfield

Westfield Food Pantry

