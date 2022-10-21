Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
EW.com
Will & Grace stars pay tribute to the late Leslie Jordan: 'Everyone who ever met him, loved him'
Well, well, well, Leslie Jordan. What can we say but thank you for your service. The beloved actor died Monday after suffering a medical emergency and crashing his BMW into the side of a building. He was 67. Over the course of nearly 20 years (on and off) and across...
EW.com
Genie Francis Young and Restless
Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless!. EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?
EW.com
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Michael Bublé night
Bublé will kick off the night with a performance of his hit song "Sway," alongside a dance from the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. And judge Derek Hough is set to give a special performance to Bublé's "Higher" with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.
EW.com
Patrick Duffy set to reprise role of Stephen Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful
Patrick Duffy is making his return to The Bold and the Beautiful. According to PEOPLE, the actor is now filming a reprisal of his role as Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan on the long-running CBS soap opera. He will be seen in two episodes set to air on Nov. 23 and 28, respectively.
EW.com
Is 9-1-1's Hen really leaving the 118? Watch a tense preview clip: 'You're not a firefighter anymore'
Hen's decision to leave her job as a firefighter paramedic to continue medical school is proving to have dire consequences right off the bat. In the final moments of last week's episode of 9-1-1, viewers saw Karen (Tracie Thoms) calling in a deadly explosion at her office. Tonight's episode, "Tomorrow", sees Hen (Aisha Hinds) rushing to the scene. Her son Denny (Declan Pratt) is safe and sound, but Karen is still in the building, and Bobby (Peter Krause) won't let her suit up and join her former 118 colleagues for the rescue.
EW.com
NCIS recap: Kasie goes undercover
If you look carefully, you can see the ghost of Abby Scuito hovering over this week's NCIS episode. Let's recap!. Kasie's (Diona Reasonover) at her martial arts class (no surprise after some of her work-based trauma over the seasons), where her instructor points out that she's still struggling to listen to her gut.
EW.com
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in their first holiday special trailer
The Guardians of the Galaxy are rockin' around the Christmas tree — or is that the Christmas Groot?. Director James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, teasing our first look at Marvel's most festive project yet. The upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone's favorite ragtag band of space weirdos as they cavort around the universe and try to spread a little Christmas cheer.
EW.com
The Surreal Life preview: That time Dennis Rodman gave Kim Coles a full-frontal wake-up call
Who among us hasn't awakened in an unfamiliar place and felt confused? Fortunately, when that happens to most of us, we're not (a) naked and (b) filming a reality TV show. In this exclusive preview from Monday's season premiere of The Surreal Life on VH1, the (in)famous housemates — singer and Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton, basketball champion Dennis Rodman, adult film star Stormy Daniels, musician August Alsina, makeup artist and YouTuber Manny Mua, Living Single actress Kim Coles, professional wrestler C.J. Perry, and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz — are clearly still getting used to living together. None more so than Rodman, who made quite the impression on Coles the night before.
EW.com
Glee Friday Listen Here
Image Credit: Adam Rose/FoxI knew it. I knew this was going to happen when I clicked "play." This just-released Glee cover of Rebecca Black's "Friday" is now officially stuck in my head, and I haven't been this unhappy since Mr. Schuester rapped for the first time. This utterly addictive rendition of the worst song I've ever heard, predominately featuring two of my fave male Glee vocalists (Sam and Artie), is now going to end up on my iPod, and I hate myself for it.
EW.com
Zuri Craig, America's Got Talent finalist and Tyler Perry collaborator, dies at 44
Zuri Craig, a finalist who wowed judges on America's Got Talent and actor who appeared in a few Tyler Perry films, died Friday at the age of 44. His family shared the news on social media. A cause of death was not disclosed. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," the statement read. "We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning."
EW.com
Judy Greer breaks down Bree's big moment in the Reboot season 1 finale
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Reboot season 1. Judy Greer is just happy to be in a comedy again. Though the prolific actress almost always brings a warm humor to her many performances across film and TV, it's been a while since she starred in a project as straightforwardly comedic as Hulu's meta sitcom Reboot.
EW.com
9-1-1's Tracie Thoms unpacks Karen's big episode — and what Hen's decision means
Monday's 9-1-1 saw Karen move from the sidelines into the thick of the action. "I was honestly overwhelmed and kind of terrified," actress Tracie Thoms says of first learning her scientist character Karen would find herself at the center of a deadly explosion on the Fox first responder drama. "It's one of those 'careful what you wish for' things. It's like, 'I want to be part of the action. I want to do more on the show.' But then they were like, 'Okay, great. Here.' And you're like, 'Wait, what? I have to do what?!'"
EW.com
'Vampire Diaries': Joseph Morgan talks his inspiration for Klaus, and his pick to play the father of the Originals
Now that we've officially met Klaus on The Vampire Diaries, we can also get to know Joseph Morgan, the actor who beat out hundreds for the role of who we now know to be Elijah's half-brother — a deadly vampire-werewolf hybrid who needs to break the curse keeping his furry side dormant. We caught up with Morgan this morning.
EW.com
Kate Voegele premieres new song 'Heart In Chains' on 'One Tree Hill,' but you can hear it here first!
Singer-songwriter Kate Voegele has been a fixture on One Tree Hill for a few seasons now, managing to balance her career as an actress with her life as a musician. On May 17, she'll release Gravity Happens, her followup to 2009's A Fine Mess. And on that same day, Voegele will premiere her brand-new song "Heart In Chains" on the season finale of OTH via a performance by her character, Mia Catalano.
EW.com
Lady Gaga debuts 'Judas' video: Watch it here
So that motorcycle-themed cover art for Born This Way wasn't just a put-on, after all. After much pre-release controversy—including charges by Bill Donohue's Catholic League and various Latino activist groups that it's anti-Catholic—Lady Gaga released her hog-heavy video for 'Judas.' Or rather, it leaked, since it had been set to debut tonight at 7pm.
EW.com
Survivor 43 players reveal merged tribe name possibilities
It looks like the merge is coming up on Survivor 43 on this week's episode — or at least whatever wrinkle they have worked out this season for players to fight to get into the merge. Once the contestants finally are all brought together onto one beach as one tribe, they will have some important decisions to make. Like whom to align with. And whom to target. And, most importantly, what to call the new tribe.
EW.com
Call Me Kat halts production following death of Leslie Jordan, as Mayim Bialik and cast react
Fox's Call Me Kat has halted production following the untimely death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan portrayed Phil, a newly single gay man who works as the head baker at the café owned by the titular Kat (Mayim Bialik). The Emmy winner had completed work on a total of 9 episodes for this, its third season.
EW.com
Katy Perry reveals the geek-chic album artwork for the 'Last Friday Night (TGIF)' Remixes
The cover to Katy Perry's remixed "Last Friday Night (TGIF)" single is about as dorky as album art gets — and, frankly, it's awesome. Very Joan Cusack in Sixteen Candles. Those with a keen eye will recall Perry rocked the look last year in August for the Kids' Choice Awards, and it appears she was so fond of it, she's splashed it all over, which is great. Once you've seen one great picture of a pretty person like Perry on an album, you've seen 'em all, right?
A new adventure for 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' comes to Disney+
For Season 2, the young stars in "The Mysterious Benedict Society" are a year older and dipping their toes in adulthood.
