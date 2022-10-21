ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Dr Oz rules out supporting federal abortion ban if elected to US Senate during Pennsylvania midterm debate

Dr Mehmet Oz has said he would not support a federal abortion if elected to the US Senate, arguing the issue ought to be left up to the individual states. Speaking at a debate with Democrat John Fetterman, designed to help voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania decide on their candidate, the one-time television celebrity was asked if he would back a bill being proposed by fellow Republican Lindsay Graham.“Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks. I know that you’ve been asked about this question before. If the vote...
Kerry: US not ‘obstructing’ talk of climate compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry insisted Tuesday the United States was open to seeking middle ground on a controversy that threatens to overtake an upcoming world climate summit: a growing demand from poorer countries that the United States and other richer countries pay compensation as the culprits most responsible for wrecking the Earth’s climate.
One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden’s mission to connect

WASHINGTON (AP) — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories...
Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of “stoking violence” and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat’s failures and “you deserve better.” Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage. Whitmer and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters — including the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — responded. The final weeks of the campaign have seemed more like a competitive contest, with both hopefuls on TV and the candidates holding public events around the state. “We always knew that this would be a close race,” Whitmer told reporters after the debate. “This is a great state but it’s a divided state at times. I take no person, no vote, or no community for granted.”
