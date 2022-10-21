Read full article on original website
myqcountry.com
Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph
Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
myqcountry.com
St. Joseph school officials check security measures in wake of deadly St. Louis shooting
An armed graduate of a St. Louis high school killed one. student and a teacher Monday morning before police shot and killed him. Seven other students were shot and wounded at Central Visual. and Performing Arts High School. A deadly shooting so close to home worries any school. administrator. And...
myqcountry.com
Region offers great opportunity to see fall colors
Fall is here and with the colder weather also comes the beauty of the leaves on trees changing colors. Forester Lonnie Messbarger with the Missouri Department of Conservation in St. Joseph says if you are looking to see the fall colors in trees right now is the peak time. “We’ve...
myqcountry.com
Two car crash in St. Joseph kills 87-year-old
An elderly man died in a two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph. St. Joseph police report a pick-up traveling west on Lovers. Lane collided with another pick-up pulling out of Mount Olivet Cemetery, crashing. into the driver’s side. The driver of the pick-up pulling out of the cemetery, 87-year-old Donald...
