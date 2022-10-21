ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph

Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Region offers great opportunity to see fall colors

Fall is here and with the colder weather also comes the beauty of the leaves on trees changing colors. Forester Lonnie Messbarger with the Missouri Department of Conservation in St. Joseph says if you are looking to see the fall colors in trees right now is the peak time. “We’ve...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Two car crash in St. Joseph kills 87-year-old

An elderly man died in a two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph. St. Joseph police report a pick-up traveling west on Lovers. Lane collided with another pick-up pulling out of Mount Olivet Cemetery, crashing. into the driver’s side. The driver of the pick-up pulling out of the cemetery, 87-year-old Donald...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

