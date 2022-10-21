ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Is a Hotel-Casino in New York Ctiy a Good Idea?

Is putting a major hotel-casino in the heart of Manhattan a good idea? It wasn’t too long ago that I might have thought about it for a nanosecond before saying ‘yes,’ but now I am not so sure. If you know me, and if you’ve read my...
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
Japan's Mitsui Fudosan unveils NYC skyscraper

NEW YORK -- Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan this week showed media around 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story skyscraper that is part of a major redevelopment project in New York. The construction of the building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district was completed earlier this month. The 300-meter-tall tower has...
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million; Novartis Site Sells For $138 Million; Piermont Mixed Use Goes For $1.76 Million

Grocery-Anchored New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million. Four properties commonly known as the New City Shopping Center have sold to a joint venture between KABR Group and KBTF New City LLC of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for $30 million. The parcels, located at 40 and 44 North Main Street and 13 and 17 East Evergreen Road in New City, include the entire shopping plaza along North Main Street.
Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain

Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’

NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video: Dirt bikes, ATVs pop wheelies through red light on busy Staten Island roadway

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steer clear of illegal motorized vehicles popping wheelies on Staten Island. A new video submitted to the Advance/SILive.com shows several dirt bikes and ATVs speeding through a red light on Richmond Avenue, traveling southbound at the busy intersection of Rockland Avenue. The video was recorded at 6:23 p.m. on Friday by a Staten Island driver who wishes to remain anonymous.
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
