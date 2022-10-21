Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
Is a Hotel-Casino in New York Ctiy a Good Idea?
Is putting a major hotel-casino in the heart of Manhattan a good idea? It wasn’t too long ago that I might have thought about it for a nanosecond before saying ‘yes,’ but now I am not so sure. If you know me, and if you’ve read my...
Unbelievably, Guy Fieri Has Only Ever Featured ONE HV Diner
It's a statistic so ridiculous, I had to double-check. Of all the amazing restaurants in our hometown, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has only been to the Hudson Valley ONCE in its 15-year history. Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in New York. It's not that Guy is a stranger to...
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
recordpatriot.com
Japan's Mitsui Fudosan unveils NYC skyscraper
NEW YORK -- Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan this week showed media around 50 Hudson Yards, a 58-story skyscraper that is part of a major redevelopment project in New York. The construction of the building in Manhattan's Hudson Yards district was completed earlier this month. The 300-meter-tall tower has...
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announces 13 new bird trail locations
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be adding 13 new locations to the New York State Birding Trail.
Lottery winners! Three $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winner, winner, winner! Three tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in New York for the Saturday Powerball drawing, lottery officials said Sunday. Each ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize winning tickets were bought at: The Nor-Cross service station on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone Mega News on […]
rcbizjournal.com
New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million; Novartis Site Sells For $138 Million; Piermont Mixed Use Goes For $1.76 Million
Grocery-Anchored New City Shopping Center Sells For $30 Million. Four properties commonly known as the New City Shopping Center have sold to a joint venture between KABR Group and KBTF New City LLC of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey for $30 million. The parcels, located at 40 and 44 North Main Street and 13 and 17 East Evergreen Road in New City, include the entire shopping plaza along North Main Street.
Two new Journal Square skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
In perhaps a decade from now, those who live or walk in the Journal Square neighborhood will be looking up more after two new skyscrapers were approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Oct. 11. The approved 1,189-unit mega project will bring two towers, one that is 49-stories tall...
shorefrontnews.com
Avenue Y Stop & Shop Unveils 2nd Largest Kosher Store in the Chain
Stop & Shop has cut the ribbon at its newly remodeled Avenue Y store located at 1710 Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Avenue Y is the first Brooklyn store to be upgraded as part of the supermarket chain’s $140 million capital investment across its New York City fleet. The store joins Stop & Shop’s Bartow Ave (Bronx) location in offering customers a refreshed look, upgraded format and new amenities that seek to enhance the customer shopping experience and better meet the needs of the diverse neighbors its serves.
Long Islander wins $1 million Powerball ticket; jackpot rises to $610 million
A second-prize Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday's drawing was sold in Albertson.
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’
NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams unveil plan to keep subway system safe: Cops, cameras and care
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan Saturday to increase safety across the New York City transit system in the wake of nine subway deaths so far this year.
Video: Dirt bikes, ATVs pop wheelies through red light on busy Staten Island roadway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steer clear of illegal motorized vehicles popping wheelies on Staten Island. A new video submitted to the Advance/SILive.com shows several dirt bikes and ATVs speeding through a red light on Richmond Avenue, traveling southbound at the busy intersection of Rockland Avenue. The video was recorded at 6:23 p.m. on Friday by a Staten Island driver who wishes to remain anonymous.
NY1
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
Comments / 0