Taylor Swift Is in Her Diane Keaton Era
Taylor Swift is no stranger to reinvention, and for her October 24 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer-songwriter seems to have reinvented herself as Diane Keaton. Swift’s three-piece black-and-white chevron Dorothee Schumacher suit pairs boot-cut trousers with a tailored blazer over a mock-neck turtleneck. She paired the look with a cherry-red lip (natch), hoops, and chunky black boots.
Taylor Swift Has a Long and Interesting List of Collaborators on Midnights
As with all things Taylor Swift related, the Midnights album release came with a few surprises—some more intriguing than others. I was not shocked, for instance, to see that she surprised fans with a 3 a.m. extended album drop. But I have to admit I wasn't necessarily expecting to see Zoë Kravitz's name listed among the collaborators.
Twitter Thinks Taylor Swift Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’s Unborn Child
If there's one thing Taylor Swift fans enjoy, it’s digging into her song lyrics to look for revelatory gems. The latest? According to many fans on Twitter right now, the lyrics in her latest album, Midnights, contain details of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's next child. (In September, Lively revealed she and Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together.)
Welcome to the Laura Dernaissance, Swifties
In 55 years and 94 acting roles, Laura Dern has rarely missed. The OG nepo baby (her father, Bruce, and mother, Diane Ladd, are celebrated actors), Instagram savant, and muse to David Lynch is rightly beloved online. And as of 3 a.m. this morning, Dern can now lay claim to a new fandom in addition to devotees of Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Twin Peaks: that of Taylor Swift(ies).
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Received a Telling Birthday Gift from Pete Davidson
What are fans for if not to endlessly scour your social media for clues that you and your ex may secretly be getting back together?. Kim Kardashian is the latest to fall prey to amateur social media detectives, who are speculating that she and ex Pete Davidson might be heating up again after the Skims founder shared pics of her birthday arrangements on her Instagram Stories. Among the dozens of bouquets of white and pink roses was a single Diptyque candle. The fragrance? Jasmin. She captioned the image with a single white heart emoji.
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Really Want Us to Know Their Divorce Is Amicable
I know we all want to protect Tia Mowry at all costs, especially in light of her recent split from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, but the actor has now gone out of her way several times to remind us all that she is fine. She is love. She is peace.
Blue Ivy Buys an $80,000 Pair of Diamond Earrings at Auction
Blue Ivy may only be ten years old, but she already has very expensive taste. The young Grammy winner attended the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles with her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Saturday where, much to the surprise of everyone, she joined in on the auction portion of the evening. In a clip shared on Quinta Brunson's Instagram Stories, Blue bids $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, much to the shock of her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson and Keke Palmer who were emceeing the evening and stared back at the child open-mouthed from where they were leading the auction on stage.
Beyoncé Served in Gucci at the ‘Harlem Nights’-Themed Wearable Art Gala
No one does a theme like Beyoncé. The “Break My Soul” singer attended the “Harlem Nights”–themed 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, October 23, wearing a fitted black Gucci gown with white sequins across the bust and two strategically placed silver stars. Bey, who was an honorary chair for the event, paired the gown with ruffled pink satin opera gloves, black cat-eye sunglasses, and silver statement earrings. She carried a black cylinder bag and wore her hair side-parted in loose, soft curls synonymous with Old Hollywood. See the full look here.
Miranda Cosgrove Channeled Kim Kardashian in Pink Pant Boots and Nobody Recognized Her
Miranda Cosgrove seems to be channeling Kim Kardashian in season three of the iCarly reboot. On October 21, Josh Peck shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Cosgrove and director (and former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star) Phill Lewis with the caption, “Season 3.” In the photo, Cosgrove sports an all-pink ensemble, complete with Barbiecore pant boots reminiscent of the Balenciaga look Kardashian wore in October 2021.
George Clooney’s Description of Meeting Amal Has Drew Barrymore (and Everyone) Swooning
We’ve all seen George Clooney walk around just oozing charm and charisma, right? Like, that part’s not news. But imagine if George Clooney was coming at you with all of that movie star dazzle while actually falling in love with you. Maybe it’s just the way he tells the story, but Clooney’s description of meeting his future wife, Amal Alamuddin, on The Drew Barrymore Show has everyone, Drew Barrymore included, desperately clutching at their hearts to keep from swooning.
Kim Kardashian and the KarJenners Express Support for the Jewish Community Amid Kanye West's Anti-Semitism
Nearly every KarJenner has expressed their love and support for the Jewish community amid the recent anti-Semitism coming from Kim Kardashian's ex, Kanye West. On Sunday, October 23, Khloé Kardashian shared a post from comedian Amy Schumer to her Instagram Story. The post has a black background and blue text, which reads, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”
Emily Ratajkowski Is Reportedly Seeing Someone Who Definitely Isn’t Brad Pitt
Emily Ratajkowski can do better than an almost-60-year-old about-to-be-twice-divorced dude, thankyouverymuch. The model-actor-author was rumored to be hanging out with Brad Pitt, but was apparently just spotted making out with a DJ in downtown New York. Of course it’s possible she’s also doing something with Pitt, and no judgments there;...
Love Is Blind: Does Andrew Need Eyedrops to Cry or to See?
Reality TV shows, especially of the dating variety, may use all manner of tricks to fabricate drama. But one thing they don't have to invent? Personalities. Love Is Blind, like its many predecessors, casts contestants with love-’em-or-hate-’em attitudes, and on the just-released season three of the hit Netflix show, Andrew has taken an early lead for Most Memeable Oddball.
Kerry Washington Just Debuted a Dramatic Jellyfish Bob
Kerry Washington is swimming with the fishes, so to speak. On Tuesday, October 18, the Scandal star shared a video reveal of her angular new bob—what looks to be a jellyfish cut—ahead of the premiere of her new film, The School of Good and Evil. The video begins...
Olivia Wilde Finally Dropped Her ‘Special Dressing’ Recipe
Amid all the ex-nanny gossip circulating around Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, the internet has one burning question: What’s in the “special” salad dressing? According to a new post by Wilde on Instagram, the answer is Grey Poupon. On Monday, October 17, the Daily Mail published an...
Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Apparently Had a Three-Hour Dinner Together
Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump apparently had a very long dinner in Beverly Hills. The reality TV star was spotted with the daughter of a reality TV star having what TMZ is reporting as a three-hour dinner at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, October 23. Kardashian stayed consistent with her current fashion era in all black (a maxi and a leather moto jacket) while Trump, in stark contrast, wore a beige trench coat.
Hailey Bieber Called Out Ye for Promoting Hatred While Claiming to Be a Christian
Hailey Bieber has a message for her fellow Christians: Theirs is a God of love. The Rhode skin care founder took to Instagram Stories on Monday, October 24, to denounce antisemitism, which many are taking as a response to Ye's (f.k.a. Kanye West) recent comments. “You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech,” she wrote. Hailey, who, along with her husband, Justin Bieber, is a devout Christian, continued, “To love God is to love people. ALL people.”
How to Watch Glamour's 2022 Women of the Year Awards
For more than 30 years, Glamour's annual Women of the Year awards have celebrated all kinds of influential women. Though the honorees come from different backgrounds, they share a common thread: They're doing work both big and small to highlight their communities, inspire us, and enact change throughout the globe.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says the ‘Boyfriend Breakfasts’ She Cooks for Her Husband Are a ‘Feminist Statement’
Gwyneth Paltrow maintains a romantic tradition she started when she was first dating her now husband, Brad Falchuk. Though the couple has been married since September 2018, Paltrow still makes him a “boyfriend breakfast” every weekend. “When Brad was just my boyfriend, I started a tradition of making...
