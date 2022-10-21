The Massachusetts women’s soccer team fought to the end against Fordham on senior day but came away with a 1-0 loss after conceding a late goal. The Minutewomen (5-8-5, 4-4-2 Atlantic 10) have been on a difficult run of late, having lost three of their final four conference games heading into the A-10 playoffs. Head coach Jason Dowiak expressed a desire for a sense of urgency from his players. One point of emphasis for him was starting games fast, especially after his team was outshot 15 to four in the first half of Thursday’s game against Loyola Chicago.

AMHERST, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO