UMass improves play but loses the day 1-0 to Fordham
The Massachusetts women’s soccer team fought to the end against Fordham on senior day but came away with a 1-0 loss after conceding a late goal. The Minutewomen (5-8-5, 4-4-2 Atlantic 10) have been on a difficult run of late, having lost three of their final four conference games heading into the A-10 playoffs. Head coach Jason Dowiak expressed a desire for a sense of urgency from his players. One point of emphasis for him was starting games fast, especially after his team was outshot 15 to four in the first half of Thursday’s game against Loyola Chicago.
UMass falls short to Davidson on the road, 1-0
Still in search for that final touch of quality in the attacking end, the Massachusetts men’s soccer team hit another roadblock in its Atlantic 10 tournament aspirations with a 1-0 loss to Davidson on the road Saturday. The game was crucial for the Minutemen (6-2-7, 1-1-5 A-10). They needed...
UMass defeats Union 7-0 on Saturday night
For the second night in a row the Massachusetts hockey team dominated Union, completing its weekend sweep with a 7-0 victory at the Mullins Center. Saturday was another offensive outburst for the No. 6 Minutemen (4-0-1), as it was led by Scott Morrow who potted two highlight reel goals. Freshman Michael Cameron also scored the first goal of his collegiate career as UMass extended its winning streak to four games.
Special teams shine in UMass’ weekend sweep of Union
The Massachusetts hockey team hangs its hat on special teams every year, but through the first three games of the season, head coach Greg Carvel wasn’t overly impressed with his power play unit. Two games removed from Carvel wanting to see more goal scoring from his special teams group,...
UMass’ third line integral in series against Union
As the Massachusetts hockey team closed out its series against Union, the third line remained one of the largest contributors on the weekend. The line that consists of Ryan Lautenbach, Lucas Mercuri and Taylor Makar combined for 10 points in the series, the most of the four lines. The third line has chemistry both on and off the ice as roommates.
Letter: The price of UMass’ Pouring Rights contract with Coca-Cola
As a college student, I constantly hear about all the options we have on campus, so I was surprised to learn there are major restrictions on what beverages students at the University of Massachusetts can enjoy. What’s more, most people don’t even know it. Every dining hall or...
