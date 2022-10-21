Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
Northlake Police Blotter
The Northlake Police Department made 17 arrests from August 19 through September 18, answered 418 calls for service, took 50 reports and worked 10 accidents. Here are some recent police calls:. August 19 – An officer was initiating a traffic stop in the 16000 blk of I-35W on a vehicle...
KTEN.com
Gainesville store clerk stabbed; suspect jailed
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — A Dallas man is jailed after a violent assault at a Gainesville convenience store on Monday evening. Gainesville police said they were alerted to a disturbance at the Exxon gas station in the 1900 block of North Interstate 35 shortly before 8 p.m. Officers found...
One of two suspects in theft of $750k worth of vehicles arrested after leading police on chase
MESQUITE, Texas — One of two people suspected in the theft of vehicles across Texas was captured in a stolen pickup truck in Mesquite, Waco police said Tuesday. Isabel Gonzalez, 33, was caught Monday after leading Mesquite police on a 30 minute chase. Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, 33, are...
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 3, officers responded to a disturbance in the 3300 block of Camden, where a man was banging on doors and yelling at passing vehicles. While officers attempted to get him to a treatment facility, he spit in two of their faces and caused damage to a patrol vehicle.
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
Man arrested after shots fired, nails dropped outside Toyota HQ in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired and nails were dropped outside of the Toyota headquarters building in Plano, police said. Kevin Genter, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incidents, which police said happened last week. Officers...
One person killed, several others hurt in Carrollton crash
One person died in a Carrollton crash last night during some of the hardest rain. The crash was just before 6 p.m. on Marsh Lane near Dove Creek Lane. In addition to the one fatality, several other people were seriously hurt.
Former Haltom City Police Corporal killed in Azle house fire
A retired Haltom City Police Corporal is being remembered after he was killed in a house fire in Azle. According to a news release, Tony Miller recently retired after 25 years with the Haltom City Police Department.
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in Damages
One person has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Denton City Hall and doing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. Police have arrested a suspect for breaking into Denton City Hall and causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage on Friday. According to Fox 4, 48-year-old David Lopez has been charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Denton officials responded to calls of a burglary-in-progress at City Hall, located at the 200 block of East McKinney Street.
dallasexpress.com
Local PD Offers Tips on Avoiding Sun Glare Crashes
After a string of crashes recently due to sun glare, one Texas police department is hoping to alleviate this problem by offering tips to commuters, reports WFAA. The Celina Police Department, upon noticing an increase in traffic accidents due to sun glare, offered the following tips on its Facebook page to avoid crashing due to the sun coming up in the morning or going down in the evening:
fox4news.com
1 killed, several injured in Carrollton after cars believed to be racing crash
CARROLLTON, Texas - One person was killed, and several others were seriously injured in a three-car crash in Carrollton Monday night. The crash happened near Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane. The road was wet from a day of rain. Carrollton police also believe at least two of the vehicles...
Suspect reportedly at Dallas hospital for baby’s birth; police identify 2 hospital employees killed
DALLAS — The suspect in the deadly shooting at a Dallas, Texas, hospital over the weekend was reportedly there for the birth of his girlfriend’s baby. According to The Associated Press, police and the Dallas County medical examiner’s office identified the two hospital employees who were killed on Saturday as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Katie Flowers, 63.
Woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose in Arlington where a woman was killed over the weekend. Saturday, she was run down on West Division Street near South Fielder. Police believe that she tried to cross the street in the middle of the block
fox4news.com
Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified
DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Allegedly Kills Father-in-Law With Machete
A 28-year-old man from North Richland Hills is facing a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his wife’s father repeatedly with a machete around the early hours of October 11, according to Bedford police. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Paul Chaffin, and his father-in-law, 41-year-old Jason Enos, reportedly got...
A 'nail bandit' has been littering Dallas intersections with roofing nails
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Many Dallas drivers have been extra cautious behind the wheel lately, thanks to a so-called "nail bandit." Police say he's been blanketing high-traffic intersections with roofing nails, causing damage and fear. Brooke Bremer heard the sound of time, money, and convenience seeping out of her front right tire. "I was just running errands with my son the other day, and we came home, and we pulled into the garage, and he said, 'Mom, what is that noise?'" she said.By the next morning, her tire was deflated, and she was calling a tow truck. She found out one of...
North Richland Hills restaurant heavily damaged by fire
Investigators still can’t say what caused Monday’s fire at a North Richland Hills restaurant. Firefighters were called because someone at a neighboring business saw fire on the roof of the Boston Market on Rufe Snow
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0