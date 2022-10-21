State regulators said Wednesday they plan to impose a $155.4 million fine against PG&E Corp. over the Zogg Fire, which killed four people in rural Shasta County two years ago. In announcing the penalties against California’s largest utility, the California Public Utilities Commission said PG&E bears responsibility for a fire that started when a power line was struck by a gray pine tree with “significant obvious flaws that should have been apparent to anybody conducting a visual inspection.”

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO