Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
PG&E facing $155 million fine over fatal 2020 Zogg Fire in Northern California
State regulators said Wednesday they plan to impose a $155.4 million fine against PG&E Corp. over the Zogg Fire, which killed four people in rural Shasta County two years ago. In announcing the penalties against California’s largest utility, the California Public Utilities Commission said PG&E bears responsibility for a fire that started when a power line was struck by a gray pine tree with “significant obvious flaws that should have been apparent to anybody conducting a visual inspection.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected $1.2 million from California’s troubled Employment Development Department pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. The fraud ring operated out of an apartment in Maryland...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fact check: Did California Assembly candidate try to raise taxes while failing to pay her own?
Housing interest group money is pouring into the District 10 Assembly race, filling airwaves and mailboxes in Elk Grove and south Sacramento to influence the Democrat-on-Democrat contest between two local city council members, Eric Guerra and Stephanie Nguyen. The wave of advertising includes a PAC-financed television ad attacking Nguyen that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
78-year-old started walking when she ran out of gas. She was found dead, Utah cops say
A missing 78-year-old woman was found dead after she ran out of gas in Wyoming, authorities in Utah said. Victoria Acoba was missing from Millcreek, Utah, since Oct. 19, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. She was driving a red Mazda...
Comments / 1