Read full article on original website
Related
Interlocking crises: Why humanitarian needs keep increasing in South Sudan
It has been just over four years since South Sudan’s main warring parties signed a peace agreement that was supposed to end a five-year civil war that killed at least 400,000 people and plunged parts of the country into famine. Yet some humanitarian indicators are now worse than they...
Afghans targeted by surge in online smuggling and visa scams
Last August, shortly after the Taliban returned to power, Yahya* noticed a disturbing trend. Whenever the 24-year-old Afghan journalist opened Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok, his feed was crowded with posts claiming to be able to help him flee the country. Promises were wide-ranging: “Legal Migration from Afghanistan to Russia...
Cholera surge, climate justice calls, and the return of the Rosetta Stone: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Violence, poverty, climate change drive global cholera surge. From Haiti to Lebanon to Syria, the World Health Organization has warned of a global spike in cholera cases, with war, violence, poverty, and – in a newer twist – climate change driving the surge. The WHO noted that 27 countries have reported outbreaks since the start of the year. Syria, where concern of spread into the war-battered Idlib region is growing, has reported more than 10,000 cases in the past six weeks. Lebanon, where a downward economic spiral has plunged three quarters of the population into poverty, recorded its first case of cholera since 1993. In Haiti, meanwhile, cholera recently returned after a three-year absence, and the timing couldn’t be worse. Rampant gang violence has led to an increase in cases, and has combined with fuel shortages to heavily restrict hospital services. After the devastating 2010 earthquake, the Caribbean country was hit with a cholera outbreak – traced back to UN peacekeepers – that infected some 820,000 people and killed an estimated 10,000. Cholera spreads through contaminated water or food and can kill within hours if untreated. It can be prevented with vaccines and treated with rehydration methods, but many patients don’t have access to these means. More cholera outbreaks have been reported in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.
Helping Haiti, Ebola in Kampala, and TikTok begging profits: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti on the brink of a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’. Cholera, child malnutrition, gang violence, fuel shortages, and hospitals with no electricity – Haiti’s humanitarian needs are expanding by the minute. The big question: Given grave concerns over past UN missions and previous efforts by the international community, what could or should outside help look like? After centuries of colonial manipulation, many Haitians have been demanding Haitian-led solutions to address the panoply of problems – including 4.7 million (almost one in two) Haitians at “crisis” levels of food insecurity. But the responses of the Haitian government, police, and aid organisations have been hobbled, as gangs block key transport routes, loot humanitarian supplies, and create a paralysing atmosphere of fear in the capital, Port-au-Prince. As the international community considers how to respond to requests for urgent assistance from Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, US Coast Guard patrols are circling offshore, and the Dominican authorities have increased patrols at land borders – fearing a rush of Haitians to the exit. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is considering a resolution that may lead to sanctions against one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, and the US has sent a team to the Caribbean nation on a fact-finding mission. None of which is likely to change the current trajectory of entrenched lawlessness and rising desperation. As the World Food Programme’s country director told reporters: “Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Meet the DIY humanitarians changing it up
Most people think of the multi-billion-dollar aid system in terms of the recognisable big players – UN organisations, international NGOs, government donors. But thousands of others are working independently to support those affected by crisis. Many aren’t considered formal aid workers, and most go unrecognised by the traditional humanitarian system.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Beleaguered Russian Commanders Now Babysitting Boss’ Kids in Ukraine
Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken yet another absurd turn as one of Vladimir Putin’s most devoted cronies took to social media to demonstrate the epitome of Russian military prowess: his three underage sons haphazardly firing off weapons in Ukraine as they are babysit by a top commander.
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
CNN correspondent Fred Pleitgen gets access to a secret Ukrainian military drone workshop that could be leveling the playing field in the war with Russia.
Saudis Sought Oil Production Cut So Deep It Surprised Even Russia
The Saudi-led oil cartel OPEC+’s announcement earlier this month that it was cutting 2 million barrels of oil per day — a move that would drive up the price of oil just a month before midterm elections — rankled Democrats in Washington. They accused Riyadh of aligning itself with Russia, another powerful member of OPEC+, which would indeed profit off the move. “What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned.The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.According to the Post, Putin was visiting a boot camp in the Ryazan region of Russia when the footage was taken.Screenshots from the video, first obtained and subsequently shared by Ukrainian journalist Jason Jay Smart, also show...
Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with a 'worsening shortage of capable officers' and four of the five commanding generals fired since war began, MoD reveals
Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with the war in Ukraine being spearheaded by rookie officers as Putin's forces are beaten back on the battlefield. Four out of five of Russia's top generals have been sacked since the start of the war, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today, with...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK government is on alert after China's latest move
The UKis on high alert as Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have been headhunted by China for training their cadets, in a programme first spotted in 2019, allegedly for preparing for war against the west, Newsweek reports. 30 pilots have been engaged to date. According to an intelligence alert from...
Ukraine Timelapse Map Reveals How Russia Is Abandoning Territory in Kherson
A new map focusing on the southern region of Ukraine shows how Russia is abandoning territory in Kherson as Ukrainian forces move forward. The Newsweek map shows how Ukrainian forces are pushing closer to the city of Kherson from the north and the northeast as of October 19. Ukrainian troops...
'Too late': Escape routes close on Ukraine's new front
The newborn peeking out of a pink blanket in a hospital on the north bank of Ukraine's Dnieper river may never see her grandparents back home in the Russian-occupied south. A Ukrainian counteroffensive that saw the Russians give up most of the land they grabbed in the north of the vast war zone has reached the strategically vital south.
Ukraine Situation Report: Iranian Officials Admit To Selling Russia Ballistic Missiles (Updated)
Iran State MediaIranian officials told Reuters the country will sell hundreds of short range ballistic missiles, plus more drones, to Russia.
‘The army has nothing’: new Russian conscripts bemoan lack of supplies
When her recently mobilised brother rang from the frontline last week, Olesya Shishkanova recorded the phone call – and with it, a litany of complaints. “They gave us absolutely no equipment. The army has nothing, we had to buy all our gear ourselves,” complained Vladimir, 23, who was conscripted as part of Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation earlier this month.
The New Humanitarian
Washington, DC
353
Followers
821
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT
Journalism from the heart of criseshttps://www.thenewhumanitarian.org
Comments / 0