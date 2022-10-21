Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Throws Shade At GMC For Copying Its Knob
Four days ago, GMC finally unveiled its 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, and a day later, the first consignment was sold out. We were expecting the Sierra EV to do well, but once we started diving deeper into all the cool features it offered, we couldn't help but notice certain similarities between GM's new infotainment system and the 15.5-inch touchscreen interface that made its debut in the Ford Mustang Mach-E and later in the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Longtail Honda Civic del Sol Is A Supercar, Limousine, And Pickup All At The Same Time
Although there are no official rules for a good ol' automotive mash-up, it usually helps when the cars involved fall into similar segments, such as this Toyota MR2 and Porsche Boxster sports car combo. You're also likely to end up with something better if the underpinnings mesh well with the looks, as was the case with this awesome, old-school Ford pickup which came with Raptor underpinnings and Bronco styling.
Toyota Reveals bZ3 Electric Sedan With 370-Mile Range In China
Earlier this month, we got a sneak peek at a possible Tesla Model 3 fighter from Toyota. Now, the final product has officially been unveiled and as we suspected, it is a Chinese-market exclusive. The Toyota bZ3 is the second model to be born from the brand's bZ series, but we doubt that it'll ever be sold outside its dedicated region.
2023 Ford Escape Debuts With Mustang-Inspired Looks And New ST-Line Package
Ford has refreshed the popular Escape crossover for the 2023 model year, with a fresh new face, enhanced technology, and sporty ST-Line trim. The front end has been dramatically improved, with inspiration coming from the electric Mustang Mach-E and the all-new S650 Mustang, with slimmer headlight clusters and a bolder, more pronounced radiator grille.
2023 Toyota Crown Gets Sub-$40,000 Price And Better Than Claimed Fuel Economy
After plenty of rumors, Toyota finally announced that the trusty Avalon would be axed in favor of the trendy Crown, a jacked-up sedan-cum-crossover with hybrid power and all-wheel drive. The quirky replacement is a more upmarket vehicle, and that is reflected in the recently released pricing for the 2023 lineup.
Tesla Working On Smaller And Cheaper EV Will Outsell All Current Teslas Combined
Starting at just under $136,000, the Tesla Model S Plaid is not exactly cheap. Even the Model 3 costs over $60,000 now, but at one point, company CEO Elon Musk promised that his company would eventually offer a small EV that would cost just $25,000. Then, at the beginning of this year, he did a complete u-turn on that, saying that Tesla had too much on its plate. However, Musk did say that "at some point," Tesla would follow through.
Why The Mercedes G-Class Is Only Going To Get Better Once It's Electric
Mercedes' electrified future isn't around the corner, it's already here. Models like the upcoming EQE Sedan and EQS SUV display the same luxurious and sophisticated nature we expect from the brand, but now in a modern electric package. There's one model that's been on everyone's mind for Mercedes to electrify more than any other, though, and that's the G-Wagen. Lucky for us, the Mercedes EQG, as it'll be known, is going to make a splash in a very big way.
Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be
We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
2022 Ford Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition Sold For $1 Million To Help Hurricane Ian Victims
The auctioneers at Barrett-Jackson are known for auctioning cars off for charity. It sold the first-ever Cadillac Escalade V for over $500,000 to benefit the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design. It also sold the first-ever Bronco Raptor for $350k, helping Outward Bound (an international network of outdoor education organizations) and the National Forest Foundation.
Toyota Supra With 156,000 Miles Is Worth More Than A New One
A brand new, modern manual transmission-equipped, A91 generation Toyota Supra will run you $56,845 MSRP. This one, with 155,674 miles, is worth almost an entire Toyota Corolla more, and it's certainly seen better days. This car sold on Bring a Trailer earlier this week, with the hammer falling at $74,778.
700-Horsepower 2023 Nissan Z By AMS Performance Hits Nine-Second Quarter Mile
It was only a matter of time before someone put a modified Nissan Z on a drag strip to see what it would do. Admittedly, we didn't think it would be this soon. Only days ago, AMS Performance recorded an 11.43-second quarter-mile in this very car. In early October, AMS pushed the power output up to 500 horsepower by remapping the ECU and bolting on some performance parts.
2023 Lexus ES Arrives With New F Sport Design And Handling Packages
After getting one of the most subtle facelifts in history for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Lexus ES and 2023 ES Hybrid arrive sporting some subtle, but important upgrades including new design and handling packages. First up, the top-selling Lexus sedan gains the company's latest Lexus Interface multimedia system...
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pickups Pile Mass Near Flat Rock Assembly
With automotive production still greatly impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage – along with various other supply chain issues – automakers like Ford are doing whatever they can to continue to build enough vehicles to meet consumer demand. For The Blue Oval, this has meant producing incomplete vehicles and storing them in various places until those missing parts are available, a practice that the automaker has engaged in for over two years now. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another bevy of vehicles sitting around waiting for parts – this time, a host of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups near the Flat Rock Assembly plant in Michigan.
Go Buy A Kia Stinger Before It's Gone Forever
We've been touting the Kia Stinger since it came out in 2018, and when rumors began to circulate that itmight be discontinued, we urged you to buy it before it went away. Despite reasonable sales of 13,517 units in 2021, the murmurs of the Stinger's demise continue to grow louder. A new report from the Auto Times in South Korea claims Kia will stop building the Stinger in April 2023. That would give the sports sedan around half a year left to live.
BMW M2 M Performance Parts Revealed With Wild Carbon Fiber Aero
Last week, BMW previewed the new M2 with a load of M Performance parts on it. To say the least, the parts add a lot of visual presence to the car. Now, we know what kind of performance they'll have after BMW has spent quite some time eeking out photos and details related to the parts.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
3 Stunning Chrysler Ghias Will Light Up Bonhams Scottsdale Auction Next Year
Looking at Chrysler's current lineup with the Pacifica minivan and dated 300 sedan, it's easy to forget about the brand's more prolific years where luxurious models like the enormous Imperial and New Yorker roamed the streets. Something quite different from those models, but from the same era, will be headlining the Bonhams Scottsdale Auction in 2023 - a trans-Atlantic trio of mid-century Chrysler Ghia show cars.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Manhart Embraces The Awkwardness Of The BMW M2 With New MH2 560 Kit
Roughly two weeks ago, BMW took the covers off the all-new M2. Instantly, most automotive enthusiasts with the gift of sight wished that the automaker had left the covers on. Not only does the car look unfinished from many angles, but it also weighs barely a few pounds less than the bigger M4, defeating the purpose of choosing the smaller sports car. Still, while purists detest the direction that BMW is choosing, the 2023 BMW M2 is sure to sell in large volumes, and some people will be pretty happy to be seen in public with the car.
Hundreds Of People Have Ordered Spectre, Rolls-Royce's First Electric Car, Before Even Seeing It
Like the rest of the automotive world, Rolls-Royce is moving towards a fully electric lineup and plans to only offer EVs by 2030. This is monumental news from a brand that has traditionally relied on massive displacement to get its luxury cars moving, but its first EV model, the Spectre, promises massive performance, luxury, and a cool soundtrack.
CarBuzz.com
60K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0