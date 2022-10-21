With automotive production still greatly impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage – along with various other supply chain issues – automakers like Ford are doing whatever they can to continue to build enough vehicles to meet consumer demand. For The Blue Oval, this has meant producing incomplete vehicles and storing them in various places until those missing parts are available, a practice that the automaker has engaged in for over two years now. Now, Ford Authority has spotted yet another bevy of vehicles sitting around waiting for parts – this time, a host of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups near the Flat Rock Assembly plant in Michigan.

FLAT ROCK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO