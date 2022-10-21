ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnville, SC

WIS-TV

Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Shooting at a Walterboro motel leaves one injured

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walterboro Sunday morning. According to Colleton Fire-Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Baymont Inn and Suits on Sniders Highway at 9:37 a.m. Sunday. Walterboro Police arrived to find a man critically […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Today marks 11 years since 5-year-old Allison Griffor's death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks eleven years since five-year-old Allison Griffor's death. Allison Griffor was killed after an unidentified person fired a shotgun into the Griffor's home, striking Allison in her sleep. She passed away days later at MUSC. Charleston County Sheriff's Office reports no suspects have been...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SC woman shot, paralyzed weeks before wedding day

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Sumter County woman is now recovering in the hospital after a shooting happened just weeks before her wedding day, almost taking her life. She now has a long road ahead of her. “They shot like 15-20 times in a row. Could hear the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

