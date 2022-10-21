Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
live5news.com
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James Island man found a man on his property multiple times. Authorities say deputies were called to a Tennent Street residence around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of shots...
WIS-TV
Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
wach.com
Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
Shooting at a Walterboro motel leaves one injured
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walterboro Sunday morning. According to Colleton Fire-Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Baymont Inn and Suits on Sniders Highway at 9:37 a.m. Sunday. Walterboro Police arrived to find a man critically […]
1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
abcnews4.com
Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday morning. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Tywone Thomas, 20, with a gunshot wound...
abcnews4.com
1 killed in early-morning shooting on Allway Street; Charleston police investigating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person dead on Monday, according to a release from the police department. Officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting, according to CPD. Officers found a...
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
live5news.com
Berkeley County family receives settlement after deputy hits, kills pedestrian
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a heartbreaking four-and-a-half years for one Berkeley County mom after her son was hit and killed by a sheriff’s deputy while he walked down the road. While the state’s insurance company just settled with her for $350,000 after a years-long lawsuit,...
NCPD: Teen arrested in connection to deadly Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said they have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Spruill Avenue. According to NCPD, a 16-year-old female was arrested by investigators and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Around […]
abcnews4.com
Today marks 11 years since 5-year-old Allison Griffor's death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks eleven years since five-year-old Allison Griffor's death. Allison Griffor was killed after an unidentified person fired a shotgun into the Griffor's home, striking Allison in her sleep. She passed away days later at MUSC. Charleston County Sheriff's Office reports no suspects have been...
live5news.com
No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
counton2.com
CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
abcnews4.com
SC woman shot, paralyzed weeks before wedding day
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Sumter County woman is now recovering in the hospital after a shooting happened just weeks before her wedding day, almost taking her life. She now has a long road ahead of her. “They shot like 15-20 times in a row. Could hear the...
abcnews4.com
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal Spruill Avenue shooting Sunday: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Spruill Avenue Sunday evening. The juvenile was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said. She was arrested around 10 p.m. Sunday.
SCHP: 1 dead in Dorchester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Dorchester County area. The crash happened Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. in the area of US-78 and Molly Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said in a release. The driver of a 2004 Nissan sedan was headed […]
abcnews4.com
Lanes back open on Ravenel Bridge after 3-car crash sends 1 person to hospital, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:20pm): The crash has been cleared, and all lanes are now open. A crash in the northbound lanes approaching the Ravenel Bridge is causing delays for commuters Tuesday afternoon. The two inside lanes are currently blocked. The crash happened at 2:24 p.m., according to...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
Comments / 0