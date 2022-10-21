Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez coming to Orange County

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will be visiting Southern California this weekend.

The congresswoman will be speaking at the “Get Out the Vote” rally at the University of California, Irvine campus at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Orange County Register reported.

Other speakers include Tommy Vietor, co-founder of Crooked Media and host of “Pod Save America,” Costa Mesa Councilwoman Arlis Reynolds, UCI professor Kathleen Treseder and Iris “Nini” Wu of the Orange County Young Democrats.

The event will be hosted by Sunrise Movement Orange County, the Orange County Young Democrats, Planned Parenthood Generation Action U.C. Irvine, the U.C.I Student Workers Union and the College of Democrats at U.C.I, a press release said.

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, serving her second term in Congress, is up for re-election in the area.

Porter represents California’s 47 th congressional district which includes: Irvine, Costa Mesa, Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

“This high turnout must continue for Democrats to keep control of Congress and to win state races around the country – where choice, climate, and justice are on the ballot,” a press release for the event said.

This visit comes a week after President Joe Biden visited Valley College in Irvine to discuss the Inflation Reduction Relief Act and rally support for the upcoming November midterm elections.

