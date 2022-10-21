Read full article on original website
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Taylor Swift Brings Her "Bejeweled" Track to Life With Dazzling Look
Watch: Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video. Taylor Swift wasn't lying when she sang, "I polish up real nice." The superstar celebrated the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album Midnights with her sparkliest look to date on TikTok. In a nod to her new tracks "Vigilante S--t" and "Bejeweled," Taylor made sure to dress the part.
Taylor Swift Reveals Roles HAIM and "Coolest" Laura Dern Will Play in "Bejeweled" Music Video
Watch: Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video. The "Bejeweled" music video, are you ready for it?. Taylor Swift put viewers in a lavender haze by revealing that both HAIM and Laura Dern are featured in her music video for "Bejeweled" during an Oct. 24 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Kate Walsh and Fiancé Andrew Nixon Make First Public Appearance Since Engagement News
Watch: Grey's Anatomy Star Kate Walsh Reveals She's ENGAGED. Kate Walsh has that fiancée glow. More than two weeks after the Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon were engaged, the couple stepped out for their first public appearance together. On Oct. 22, the pair...
Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos
Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down an Invite To a Beyoncé Party
Watch: Why Lil Nas X Looks to Rihanna For Fashion Inspiration. Lil Nas X is a proud member of the Beyhive. In addition to performing a Beyoncé tribute in the middle of his shows, the "Montero" rapper admitted he was almost tempted to skip out on one of his own concerts to hang with the Single Ladies singer.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance
Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
Why Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Wants His Future Kids to Avoid Fame “At All Costs”
Watch: Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic. Don't expect Daniel Radcliffe's future kids to play James Sirius, Lily Luna or Albus Severus on the big screen. Though the Harry Potter star was world famous by age 11, the now 33-year-old shared that he doesn't want the movie star life for his future children.
Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn, Machine Gun Kelly and More: See Every Star at TIME 100 Next Gala
There's no time like the present to recognize the innovators of tomorrow. That's why Keke Palmer, Jennette McCurdy and more were honored at the TIME 100 Next gala for what the prestigious publication described as "extraordinary efforts to shape our world—and to define our future." On Oct. 25, honorees...
Khloe Kardashian Shows Support to Jewish Community After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments
Watch: Amy Schumer Calls Out Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks. Celebrities are sharing their support of the Jewish community in the wake of Kanye West's comments earlier this month. In a since-removed Oct. 8 tweet, the musician wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people." In the days...
Ellen Star Rosie McClelland “Shocked” by Sophia Grace's Pregnancy
Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news. "I literally froze and then burst into...
Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Aren't the Only Celebrity Exes We Totally Forgot About
Watch: Matthew Perry Reveals Why He & Julia Roberts Split. The one where we totally forgot that Matthew Perry dated Julia Roberts. The Friends actor and the Erin Brokovich star were once an item in the '90s, a relationship we were reminded of by Perry himself in a snippet from his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry candidly opened up about their brief romance, which began shortly after Roberts signed on to guest star in a 1996 episode of the iconic NBC sitcom.
Matthew Perry Recalls Returning to Treatment After Filming This Iconic Friends Scene
Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry will never forget this scene in Friends. While the season seven finale in which his character Chandler weds Courteney Cox's Monica is a favorite among many fans, the actor, 53, is sharing the personal reason this episode is particularly memorable to him.
You’ll Never Guess the Luxury Gifts Drake Gave His Guests at Star-Studded Birthday Party
Watch: Was Drake Recently Arrested in Sweden? Here's the Truth. Talk about some fabulous party favors. While Drake celebrated his 36th birthday at a star-studded bash at the Miami hotspot Sexy Fish on Oct. 24, it was his partygoers who walked away with the best gifts of the night. As...
Dancing With the Stars' Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant After Sharing Fertility Struggles
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Lindsay Arnold is exchanging ballrooms for a new baby room. The Dancing With the Stars pro is pregnant and expecting another baby with husband Sam Cusick, she exclusively shared with E! News. "Honestly, it still feels a little...
Love Is Blind’s Raven Apologizes to Bartise for that Viral Workout Moment
Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. Love Is Blind's Raven Ross is owning up to her mistakes. After a clip from the show's third season—which showed Raven exercising while fellow contestant Bartise Bowden made an emotional confession—went viral online, the the reality TV star has revealed she was "traumatized" watching it back when it debuted on Netflix on Oct. 19 and wants to apologize.
How The Surreal Life's Tamar Braxton Got Back to a "Happy Place" With Her Family and Herself
Watch: Tamar Braxton Joins New Season of The Surreal Life. It's Tamar Braxton like you have never seen her before. On Oct. 24, the singer will return to reality TV when she enters The Surreal Life house. And before you make assumptions about how she will interact with her famous roommates, you may just want to meet Tamar 2.0.
Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Feedback
Watch: Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion. Andy Cohen is listening to Bravoholics. Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.
Pregnant Sophia Grace Responds to Critics Claiming She’s Too Young to Have a Baby
Watch: Sophia Grace Responds to Pregnancy Backlash. This one is for the haters. After Sophia Grace—who rose to fame on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland—announced her pregnancy Oct. 22, her YouTube followers had a lot to say. And now, the 19-year-old has a word for them too.
