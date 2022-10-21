ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Brings Her "Bejeweled" Track to Life With Dazzling Look

Watch: Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video. Taylor Swift wasn't lying when she sang, "I polish up real nice." The superstar celebrated the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album Midnights with her sparkliest look to date on TikTok. In a nod to her new tracks "Vigilante S--t" and "Bejeweled," Taylor made sure to dress the part.
Mariah Carey Twins With "Diva" Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos

Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23. In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!…And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Mariah in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.
Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down an Invite To a Beyoncé Party

Watch: Why Lil Nas X Looks to Rihanna For Fashion Inspiration. Lil Nas X is a proud member of the Beyhive. In addition to performing a Beyoncé tribute in the middle of his shows, the "Montero" rapper admitted he was almost tempted to skip out on one of his own concerts to hang with the Single Ladies singer.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch: Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled. Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up. The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ellen Star Rosie McClelland “Shocked” by Sophia Grace's Pregnancy

Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. After Sophia Grace Brownlee announced her pregnancy, her cousin Rosie McClelland, who rose to fame with her as performers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitted she was "shocked" to hear the news. "I literally froze and then burst into...
Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Aren't the Only Celebrity Exes We Totally Forgot About

Watch: Matthew Perry Reveals Why He & Julia Roberts Split. The one where we totally forgot that Matthew Perry dated Julia Roberts. The Friends actor and the Erin Brokovich star were once an item in the '90s, a relationship we were reminded of by Perry himself in a snippet from his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry candidly opened up about their brief romance, which began shortly after Roberts signed on to guest star in a 1996 episode of the iconic NBC sitcom.
Matthew Perry Recalls Returning to Treatment After Filming This Iconic Friends Scene

Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry will never forget this scene in Friends. While the season seven finale in which his character Chandler weds Courteney Cox's Monica is a favorite among many fans, the actor, 53, is sharing the personal reason this episode is particularly memorable to him.
Love Is Blind’s Raven Apologizes to Bartise for that Viral Workout Moment

Watch: Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati & Kyle Abrams Are Officially Over. Love Is Blind's Raven Ross is owning up to her mistakes. After a clip from the show's third season—which showed Raven exercising while fellow contestant Bartise Bowden made an emotional confession—went viral online, the the reality TV star has revealed she was "traumatized" watching it back when it debuted on Netflix on Oct. 19 and wants to apologize.
Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion Feedback

Watch: Andy Cohen Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais After RHOBH Reunion. Andy Cohen is listening to Bravoholics. Some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans weren't happy with Andy's actions on part two of the show's season 12 reunion. During the Oct. 19 episode, Lisa Rinna revealed she was the one who snapped a pic of co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir in the trash, not Erika Jayne, who later posted the pic on Instagram.
