Iowa State

'I think that we’re going to see one more shift back to our side': Biden believes there will be Democrat bounce back in midterm polls because there's economic 'good news' - and Republican 'Mega MAGA trickle-down' will 'crash the economy'

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed opinion polls will shift back towards Democrats ahead of next month's midterm elections after the most recent surveys suggested Republicans were taking the initiative.

'The polls have been all over the place,' he said at the White House.

'I think that we're going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days and let me tell you why: I think that we're starting to see some of the good news on the economy.'

He said the midterms were not a referendum but a choice between his policies and Republicans who want to repeal his effort to cut Medicare drug prices and are threatening to abolish Social Security.

'It's mega MAGA trickle-down,' he said. 'The kind of policies that have failed the country before and they'll fail it again.'

Election models suggest Republicans are now firm favorites to take control of the House next month. At the same time, the Democrats' slight advantage in Senate elections has weakened.

President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed polls will shift back towards Democrats ahead of next month's midterm elections because of what he said was 'good news on the economy'
A tracking poll by Emerson College shows how Republicans jumped out to a five-point lead with the midterm elections now only 18 days away

Biden's party had seen its chances improve with a series of legislative wins - including passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - and with a reduction in gas prices.

However, a decision by OPEC+ put fresh pressure on global oil prices and voters continue to say they are worried about the economy.

A tracking poll by Emerson College shows how Democrats were able to draw level with Republicans last month, with 45 percent of respondents saying they planned to vote for each party.

But Republicans opened a five-point lead in the latest poll published on Friday.

That coincided with Biden's remarks as he celebrating cutting the budget deficit by half, and at the end gave a rosy assessment of the economy and its impact on the midterms which are now only 18 days away.

'Gas prices are down sharply in 46 of the 50 states because of what I've been doing. We're moving in the right direction.

'There's more to come.'

He said unemployment had hit all time lows in 11 states.

'And 17 states have unemployment rates under three percent.

'The new deficit numbers - there's a record decrease. It's never happened before.'

Republicans say Biden is out of touch with how voters are struggling with crippling price increases.

'Biden's flailing dishonesty is desperate and sad,' said Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

A new poll shows that more than 90 percent of Americans are concerned with the economy and inflation – and 80 percent say inflation will play a role in how they cast their ballot in November

'Meanwhile, Republican-led states continue to keep Americans working, children in schools, and small businesses operating, while Biden and Democrats created a recession, historic inflation, and high gas prices.

'This election is about the economy, and Republican governors and legislatures have delivered.

There was more gloom for Biden elsewhere. His approval rating remains deep underwater in Iowa, where only 20 percent of people believe the country is headed in the right direction, according to a new poll.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 61 percent of Iowa adults said they disapproved of Biden's presidency, while 35 percent approve.

The numbers are miserable but actually show a small upturn since July when only 27 percent approved.

At the same time 73 percent of adults polled said they believed the nation is on the wrong track, compared with 20% who say the nation is going in the right direction.

It comes as Democrats and Republicans launch their final push before next months midterm elections, and with signs that key races up and down the country are tightening.

Democrats have been brought back down to earth after a number of legislative victories and positive economic numbers saw their poll ratings improve before giving way to fresh gas price rises, and warnings of a winter COVID surge.

A new poll brought more gloom for President Joe Biden, this time in Iowa where the third Congressional district could be key to whether or not Democrats hold the House
The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found that 61 percent of Iowa adults said they disapproved of Biden's presidency, while 35 percent approve

Biden himself has generally steered away from campaign events with candidates, instead choosing to make official speeches - on the economy or on drug prices - in states with important races.

In Iowa, Republicans are hoping to pick up the seat of Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

But Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley is under pressure to hold his seat from the challenge of Mike Franken, who has closed to within three points, according to recent polls.

Poll respondents identified a range of key issues, with the economy coming top of the list.

Joseph Dehner, a 42-year-old political independent living in West Des Moines, said he supply chain shortages, inflation and staff shortages were making it difficult to keep his business going.

'Everything's so expensive not only for the business and trying to get supplies and stuff because of supply chain problems, but having enough money at the end of the day for not only my family, but my employees' families,' he told the pollsters, according to the Des Moines Register.

For now, Democrats remain slight favorites to hold on to the Senate, according to the latest forecast by the political website FiveThirtyEight. However, it says their advantage has weakened since September.

At the same time, the site's model says Republicans are firm favorites to take back the House, with Iowa's third Congressional district one of the key contests.

Earlier this week another poll found that just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today.

A majority of US voters surveyed by Fox News said they would not vote for President Joe Biden again if the election were held today
The president's low approval ratings have been a source of frustration for some more vulnerable Democrats running for re-election this year

A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.

The new survey by Fox News was taken from October 9 through 12, less than a month until Election Day 2022 when voters will decide which party controls Congress for the latter half of Biden's term.

While a 54-percent majority said they want someone other than Biden to run for president, Democrats do have a slight edge over Republicans on the generic Congressional ballot.

Forty-four percent of registered voters said they preferred the left to the right for their Congressional votes while 41 percent said the opposite.

However, Republicans have a one-point edge among people who 'feel certain to vote,' according to the survey.

Biden's re-electability still remains fairly high among Democrats, with 71 percent backing him in a hypothetical current-day re-election bid.

Comments / 375

David Dorich
4d ago

Here's a fact from the bureau of labor statistics Four years of Trump never saw inflation reach three percent, averaged under two. Four MONTHS of clueless Joe saw inflation pass four percent then eleven months later almost nine percent. We can't afford two more years of this idiocy. RED NOVEMBER. Make the old lamebrain into the old lameduck.

Reply(31)
233
Tom Grossi
4d ago

If anyone needs anyone evidence that this guy is on another planet with his stupidity you deserve what ever happens to you

Reply(1)
218
Biden damned us all
4d ago

Hello Joe Peep is there anyone home the lights are on but it's clear you checked out. There is no economic good news as you lied yet again. Jerome Powell just gave a speech covered by countless news outlets the new plan of the Federal Reserve to combat inflation was going to hurt the taxpayers for several years to come. Sorry Joe that sounds like economic crap news to the taxpayers.

Reply
88
