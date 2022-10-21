Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Typos can get you hacked in latest cybersecurity threat
Even a simple and common error like mistyping a domain name can lead to cybersecurity attacks, the latest in the ongoing barrage of malware. Known as URL hijacking or “typosquatting,” this social engineering technique is built upon the knowledge that it’s easy to hit the incorrect key and end up visiting the wrong website.
Digital Trends
Now’s the perfect time to get a VPN – Save 68% and get 3 months free
There’s more reason than ever to be concerned about identity theft, ad tracking, and data collection, and one of the best ways to keep your digital world secure is with a VPN. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, and right now, NordVPN is offering one of the best VPN deals. With a NordVPN two-year Complete Plan you can save 68% and get three months free, with the monthly cost working out to be a little more than $5 per month. NordVPN is currently offering impressive discounts on its Plus and Standard plans as well, and is doing so for both two-year and one-year commitments.
Digital Trends
Wix Free Trial: Can you build a website for free?
In the old days, knowing how to make a website was reserved for professional developers and code junkies. A lot of steps have been taken to make it a more consumer-friendly endeavor, with companies like Wix simplifying both the design and development process for everyday people in need of a website. Whether you are a photographer in search of alternatives to Instagram and Facebook or want a website of your own after getting started on blogging sites, a Wix free trial is a great way to go about getting started.
Digital Trends
AirPods Pro alternative: Beats Studio Buds are $90 at Amazon
If you’re in the market for some AirPods deals but can’t stomach the price of Apple’s popular earbuds, you can get the Beats Studio Buds — an alternative to the more premium Apple AirPods Pro — for just $90 at Amazon right now. This is an impressive $60 discount from the Beats Studio Buds’ regular price of $150, and this deal also includes six free months of Apple Music. If you’re looking to replace some headphones or land something entirely new, this is one of the best headphone deals available right now.
Digital Trends
Are Windows 11 security features killing your gaming performance? You might be surprised
Microsoft resurrected a controversial topic in the PC gaming community recently: Windows 11’s security features. Days after Windows 11 launched, there was an outcry among PC gamers due to a security feature that is enabled by default in Windows 11. In particular, Virtualization Based Security or VBS. PCGamer cried...
Digital Trends
How to set up Wallet and Apple Pay on Mac
Knowing how to set up Wallet and Apple Pay on Mac is your first step to greater financial efficiency. You can then choose Apple Pay during checkout, enter your password or use Touch ID, and speed up your purchasing experience. Contents. Set up Wallet and Apple Pay. You can set...
Digital Trends
Why I’m using the Microsoft Surface Duo in 2022, and why you should too
The first generation Microsoft Surface Duo was released more than two years ago, and after a series of software updates, it’s become one of my favorite pocket-sized gadgets for fun and productivity. Contents. Let’s be clear from the start: The Surface Duo is a miserable smartphone, despite the fact...
Digital Trends
AI-generated images to be sold as stock photos through Shutterstock
Shutterstock — one of the most popular stock image websites — plans on selling AI-created images, according to reporting from Gizmodo. Shutterstock will generate the images using DALLE-2, and the company claims it will compensate creators whose images are used to generate the images. DALL-E 2 is one...
Digital Trends
Amazon Prime free trial: Get an entire month for free
Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the U.S. as well as one of the most-visited websites, and not just for shopping. Even if you’re not a member, you’re almost certainly aware of Amazon Prime, the retailer’s premium subscription service that comes with a basketful of benefits including free two-day shipping on many items, exclusive access to sales like Prime Day, streaming with Prime Video and Prime Music, and more. If you’re reading this, you’re probably interested in signing up, but if you don’t want to commit any cash just yet, then you might be able to avail the Amazon Prime free trial. Here’s everything you need to know.
Digital Trends
Passive or active speakers: Which setup is right for you?
Is it time to revisit your speaker setup? Maybe it’s not giving you the dynamic sound stage that you’re looking for, or maybe it’s lacking in low end. Maybe you only have a small Bluetooth speaker that isn’t delivering full-fledged jam-out power, maybe your analog system isn’t giving you the digital inputs you now need for streaming, or maybe you’re just bored and looking for some new speakers to change things up.
Digital Trends
Marvel Snap is excellent, but its progression system still needs work
I’ve been playing the recently released digital trading card game Marvel Snap longer than most. Since the beta began earlier this year, I’ve been addicted to the superhero game like nothing else. Every time I open it up, I remember why I called it perfect for beginners and a great refresher for the trading card genre. But like all relationships, there have been a few rocks along the way that questioned my love for it — ones that have carried over to its full release.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work, this Dell laptop is $1,200 off (seriously)
Dell laptop deals pop up regularly but how often do you see a deal that will save you $1,200 off the usual price? Not often. If you’re looking for a great system for working from home while still being able to take it to the office with you, you need the Dell Vostro 7620. Normally priced at $2,499, it’s currently $1,200 off meaning it’s down to just $1,299 for a limited time only. All Dell deals only run for a short period of time so if you’re keen to save big, it makes sense to hit the buy button now. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends
The best Chromebook-compatible printers you can buy
Over the past few years, Chromebooks and printers have both become ubiquitous tech products in the remote work and education world. This is also despite Google axing its Cloud Print Service in December 2020, which up to that point, was the only means of printing on any Chromebook. Gratefully, nowadays, users can easily connect to these printers via Wi-Fi, USB, or wired LAN (ChromeOS can't print over Bluetooth, however).
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 6a is a steal at $299 at Amazon today
Apple iPhones might be slightly more popular than Android phones in the U.S., but worldwide, Android reigns supreme. If you’re an Android person in need of a new phone or maybe you’re looking to make the jump from iOS, you can do much worse than Google’s own Pixel 6a, which is no surprise given that Google is largely responsible for bringing the Android operating system to the world. One of the best Android phone deals going right now is this killer discount on the excellent (and budget-friendly) Google Pixel 6a, which you can score from Amazon right now for just $299 after a whopping 33% discount that knocks $150 off its normal $449 price tag.
Digital Trends
Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review: not just for streamers anymore
“The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it does add some worthwhile features.”. It must be hard to resist the temptation to reinvent the wheel. After all, the Fire TV Cube is the pinnacle of Fire TV devices. So somewhere in the bowels of Amazon’s hardware department, someone must have some pretty far-out ideas of what this little six-sided device could do.
Digital Trends
WhatsApp down globally Tuesday morning
WhatsApp has gone down for users around the world, making it impossible to send and receive messages. Complaints from its global community of users first started to hit social media at shortly after 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 25. At the time of writing, those opening the app are...
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review: one step forward, one step back
“The Surface Pro 9 ditches its headphone jack, but keeps the fundamentals solid.”. Microsoft really wants Windows on ARM to succeed. For tech heads and early adopters, that’s the real story behind the latest Surface Pro 9. But regardless of the configuration you choose, the Surface Pro 9 keeps...
Digital Trends
1more Aero review: head-tracking spatial audio at a wallet-friendly price
“1More Aero gives you an affordable way to step into spatial.”. Thanks to Apple’s efforts, a lot of folks now know about head-tracking spatial audio. Or at least they’ve heard about it. The jury is still out on whether it’s really the next big thing in music and movies or just a bit of techno-wizardry in search of an audience. Still, at least the price to experience it has dropped to a reasonable level with the release of the $110 1More Aero, the latest noise-canceling wireless earbuds from a brand that always finds ways to deliver more for less.
Digital Trends
Bose kills off its Sport Open Earbuds as new players enter the category
Bose has decided to pull the plug on its Sport Open Earbuds, a set of wireless earbuds that sit on your ear instead of inside it, according to a report from The Verge and confirmed by Bose. The move comes less than two years after the product’s debut. The remainder of Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds is now discounted to $119 (down from its regular $199 price) until all of the inventory has been sold.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 (2022) review: an incredible laptop value
Dell just released its newest XPS 13, a laptop that we added to our list of best laptops given an attractive price that targets Apple’s appealing MacBook Air. HP has clearly taken the same approach with its 2022 Envy x360 13, but takes things a step further. The Envy...
Comments / 0