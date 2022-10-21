Read full article on original website
Kathleen Gerlach
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathleen “Kathy” Frances Gerlach, 73, of Bridgeport, passed aw…
Francis A. (Junior) Brumley
WESTON — Francis A. (Junior) Brumley, 82, of Weston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Junior was the son of the late Francis A. Brumley, Sr. and Edna Mae (McClung) Brumley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Theresa Veronica (Ronnie) Brumley; four sisters — Louise Mallonee of Akron, OH, Betty N. Scheideger of Lexington, KY, Anna Mae Bean of Jackson’s Mill, WV, and Carol S. Roach of Nettie, WV; and two brothers — Ernest W. Brumley and Charles D. Brumley of Weston.
West Virginia Gov. Justice to hold community conversations on Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog will hold a community conversation on Amendment 2 on Wednesday in Clarksburg and Morgantown. The Clarksburg event is set for 2 p.m. at the Harrison County Senior Center. The Morgantown event is set for 11 a.m. at the Mon County Center, 279 Mylan Park Lane.
Braxton County, West Virginia, school operations disrupted for 2nd straight day
FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — Law enforcement and emergency responders were dispatched Tuesday morning to investigate a possible threat at Braxton County High School. West Virginia State Police received the call at approximately 8 a.m., according to a news release.
Central & West Preston Pink Out
KINGWOOD — Central Preston and West Preston volleyball teams participated in a Pink Out before their game Oct. 19. They presented a check to Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital for $532, funds they raised together to help fight breast cancer. The teams also honored guests Karen Schmidl, Amanda McCleary,...
FMC Toy Drive
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a toy drive through the …
Crews on the scene of brush fire in Bristol, West Virginia on Turtletree Fork Road
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Multiple crews are at the scene of a working brush fire in the Bristol area, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Located by Turtletree Fork Road, the Reynoldsville, Salem and Spelter Fire Departments are working to contain the fire with help from the West Virginia Department of Forestry.
Fairmont Medical Center hosts toy drive for Emergency Department
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a toy drive through the end of the year to replenish its Emergency Department toy closet. Donations of new, unused toys can be delivered to a member of Security under the canopy at the main hospital entrance. Toys are...
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Burnsville
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Braxton County offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at Mike and Ikes Plaza in Burnsville from 8 a.m....
Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Following is a list of community trick-or-treat times and events throughout Preston County.
Early voting begins in West Virginia, three polling places in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County voters have three options on where to cast their ballots before the Election Day crowds when early voting opens Wednesday in West Virginia.
Darwin Welch remembered for helping youth in agriculture
KINGWOOD — Darwin Welch was remembered for his contributions to agriculture and helping youths in Preston County last week. Welch, 95, of Kingwood, passed away Oct. 18.
2022 10 24 Harrison County Commissioner Debate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle and West Virginia St…
Marion County, West Virginia, early voting starts Wednesday at three locations
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Early voting in Marion County starts on Wednesday, giving residents a chance to cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said early voters can cast their ballot at one of three locations: The J. Harper Meredith Building in Fairmont, the White Hall Public Safety Building and the Farmington Community Building.
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police work to ID persons of interest in motorcycle theft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown detectives are looking for information about a motorcycle theft that occurred Oct. 15 in the Springhill Suites parking lot at 1910 Hunter's Way. The suspects stole a 2001 Yamaha YZF250 from a vehicle bed at 10:45 p.m. that day, according to the Police...
WVU Medicine Children’s and UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia collaborate to improve health literacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s received a $300,000 grant from UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia to help launch the WVU Medicine Children’s Patient Navigator Program to boost health literacy in West Virginia by educating and empowering Mountain State families. The Patient Navigator Program at WVU...
Police news
FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — A suspect was taken into custody after law enforcement and emer…
Judge revokes bond for Clarksburg, West Virginia, man awaiting trial on strangulation, domestic battery charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Harrison County judge on Tuesday revoked bond for a Clarksburg man awaiting trial on charges of strangulation and second-offense domestic battery. Circuit Judge James A. Matish ruled John Joseph Grega V, 32, violated bail by using and possessing controlled substances; failing to report...
WVU researchers studying how West Virginians bounce back from flooding
MORGANTOWN — A team of West Virginia University researchers is studying resiliency in flood-devastated communities with support from the National Science Foundation by delving into lessons learned from one of the deadliest West Virginia floods in recent memory. Jamie Shinn, project leader and assistant professor of geography in the...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Brian Polendey 10/25/22
West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey shares the conflicting feelings on getting a chance to play due a teammate getting injured. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
