WESTON — Francis A. (Junior) Brumley, 82, of Weston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Junior was the son of the late Francis A. Brumley, Sr. and Edna Mae (McClung) Brumley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Theresa Veronica (Ronnie) Brumley; four sisters — Louise Mallonee of Akron, OH, Betty N. Scheideger of Lexington, KY, Anna Mae Bean of Jackson’s Mill, WV, and Carol S. Roach of Nettie, WV; and two brothers — Ernest W. Brumley and Charles D. Brumley of Weston.

