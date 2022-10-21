ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Kathleen Gerlach

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kathleen “Kathy” Frances Gerlach, 73, of Bridgeport, passed aw…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Francis A. (Junior) Brumley

WESTON — Francis A. (Junior) Brumley, 82, of Weston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Junior was the son of the late Francis A. Brumley, Sr. and Edna Mae (McClung) Brumley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Theresa Veronica (Ronnie) Brumley; four sisters — Louise Mallonee of Akron, OH, Betty N. Scheideger of Lexington, KY, Anna Mae Bean of Jackson’s Mill, WV, and Carol S. Roach of Nettie, WV; and two brothers — Ernest W. Brumley and Charles D. Brumley of Weston.
WESTON, WV
Central & West Preston Pink Out

KINGWOOD — Central Preston and West Preston volleyball teams participated in a Pink Out before their game Oct. 19. They presented a check to Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital for $532, funds they raised together to help fight breast cancer. The teams also honored guests Karen Schmidl, Amanda McCleary,...
KINGWOOD, WV
FMC Toy Drive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a toy drive through the …
FAIRMONT, WV
Fairmont Medical Center hosts toy drive for Emergency Department

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is hosting a toy drive through the end of the year to replenish its Emergency Department toy closet. Donations of new, unused toys can be delivered to a member of Security under the canopy at the main hospital entrance. Toys are...
FAIRMONT, WV
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Burnsville

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Braxton County offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at Mike and Ikes Plaza in Burnsville from 8 a.m....
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
Marion County, West Virginia, early voting starts Wednesday at three locations

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Early voting in Marion County starts on Wednesday, giving residents a chance to cast their ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said early voters can cast their ballot at one of three locations: The J. Harper Meredith Building in Fairmont, the White Hall Public Safety Building and the Farmington Community Building.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Police news

FLATWOODS, W.Va. (WV News) — A suspect was taken into custody after law enforcement and emer…
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WVU researchers studying how West Virginians bounce back from flooding

MORGANTOWN — A team of West Virginia University researchers is studying resiliency in flood-devastated communities with support from the National Science Foundation by delving into lessons learned from one of the deadliest West Virginia floods in recent memory. Jamie Shinn, project leader and assistant professor of geography in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Brian Polendey 10/25/22

West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey shares the conflicting feelings on getting a chance to play due a teammate getting injured. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV

