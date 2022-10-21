ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police Arrest Groton Woman After She Threatens Victim with Knife

Back on October 9th, New York State Police responded to a call of a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield. Through an investigation, it was revealed the suspect had entered a residence by kicking in the door and then threatening a victim with a knife. The victim had an order of protection against the suspect.
GROTON, NY
wxhc.com

Lisle Man Arrested for Violating Stay Away Order

On October 22, around 11pm, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance at an address on State Route 26 in the Town of Willet. When officers arrived they found 42 year old Ricki R. Stanton of Lisle, NY violated an order of protection when he was at the residence of the protected party. Stanton left the residence before officer’s from the Sheriff’s Department arrived.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police

UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge

OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
OLD FORGE, NY
Romesentinel.com

11-hour standoff ends peacefully in Floyd

FLOYD — An 11-hour standoff with a barricaded and potentially armed subject on Camroden Road came to a peaceful end Monday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert M. Maciol said deputies responded to a residence near Floyd Town Park for a reported noise complaint...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

12-year-old makes terroristic threat to Auburn school

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Auburn Junior High School told their parent that someone had sent them a screenshot of a message that referenced shooting up the school and looking for a gun, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Monday, October 24 a little before 5 p.m., police were notified by the […]
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY

Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
starvedrock.media

Accidents Sunday hurt one motorcyclist and caught another

Motorcycle accidents Sunday outside Utica involved serious injuries and attempts to flee. The first occurred about 1 near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park. Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire said fifteen bikers were westbound on Route 71 when the brakes on one locked up. The driver was thrown face down on the pavement.
UTICA, NY

