Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
wxhc.com
State Police Arrest Groton Woman After She Threatens Victim with Knife
Back on October 9th, New York State Police responded to a call of a reported dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield. Through an investigation, it was revealed the suspect had entered a residence by kicking in the door and then threatening a victim with a knife. The victim had an order of protection against the suspect.
wxhc.com
Lisle Man Arrested for Violating Stay Away Order
On October 22, around 11pm, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance at an address on State Route 26 in the Town of Willet. When officers arrived they found 42 year old Ricki R. Stanton of Lisle, NY violated an order of protection when he was at the residence of the protected party. Stanton left the residence before officer’s from the Sheriff’s Department arrived.
Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police
UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
flackbroadcasting.com
TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge
OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged with Obstruction after grabbing, kicking, spitting at officers
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (10/15) at 10:50 a.m. of Michael J. Wade, age 40, from Lyons, following an investigation into an incident that occurred on September 15th at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital, in the Village of Newark. Wade was charged with Obstruction...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Police: Charges For Driving Pending in Pedestrian Crash That Struck U-E Student
Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey said charges are pending for the driver that allegedly struck a Union-Endicott High School student in front of the Union-Endicott High School on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to a press release, Garey said an Endicott police officer who was monitoring traffic witnessed the incident.
State police identify Syracuse 16-year-old killed in Mattydale motorcycle crash
Salina, N.Y. -- A Syracuse teen was identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash in Mattydale that sent three others to the hospital Monday night, troopers said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, was killed after he failed to stop at a traffic light and collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse, according to a news release from the State Police.
Romesentinel.com
11-hour standoff ends peacefully in Floyd
FLOYD — An 11-hour standoff with a barricaded and potentially armed subject on Camroden Road came to a peaceful end Monday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert M. Maciol said deputies responded to a residence near Floyd Town Park for a reported noise complaint...
12-year-old makes terroristic threat to Auburn school
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A student at Auburn Junior High School told their parent that someone had sent them a screenshot of a message that referenced shooting up the school and looking for a gun, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Monday, October 24 a little before 5 p.m., police were notified by the […]
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
Schuyler County Sheriff warns of hoodie scam
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – To add to the army of scams already sweeping the Southern Tier, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another one that arrives via texts. The Sheriff’s Office announced that some people may receive a text message that claims it’s from the department. The message says that the […]
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
starvedrock.media
Accidents Sunday hurt one motorcyclist and caught another
Motorcycle accidents Sunday outside Utica involved serious injuries and attempts to flee. The first occurred about 1 near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park. Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire said fifteen bikers were westbound on Route 71 when the brakes on one locked up. The driver was thrown face down on the pavement.
