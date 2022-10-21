ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Brown announce plans for 5/14 memorial commission

By Emily Miller
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown announced the establishment of the May 14th Memorial Commission on Friday.

The commission came in response to the Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022. According to Brown, the permanent memorial will be publicly and privately funded.

The commission will develop and advise plans for building a memorial honoring the victims who were killed in the shooting. The commission is another step in the state’s long-term commitment to the East Side Buffalo community.

10 people were killed and three were wounded during the racially motivated attack.

NY AG report: Social media companies played major role in radicalizing Tops mass shooting suspect

The commission will consist of 11 members with the Buffalo National Association for the Advancement of Color People President Rev. Mark E. Blue serving as chairman.

Local leaders say the memorial will be located near the Tops on Jefferson and will honor the lives, stories, and families of the victims.

Brown said that there is no set timeline for the memorial.

