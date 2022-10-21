Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
MATIC: Reasons why you should reconsider your shorting decision
Polygon, despite its ailing prices, witnessed an uptick in the number of daily active addresses on its network. One of the reasons for the same could be Polygon’s recent collaboration with Nubank, a large financial institution from Brazil. But the question remains, will this be a sustained growth-based relationship?
Allied Corp's First THC Flower Harvests Now Offered For Sale And Export From Colombia
Allied Corp. ALID has now completed its first two THC harvests and is preparing that product for sale and export. Allied only sells and ships Colombian produced cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so. The laboratory analysis for the first harvest showed a total cannabinoid percentage...
American Airlines posts $483 million profit for late summer
DALLAS — (AP) — The three biggest U.S. airlines enjoyed a boffo summer, reaping a combined profit of more than $2 billion as Americans jammed on to planes despite fares that were sharply higher than a year ago. What pandemic?. American Airlines said Thursday that it earned $483...
FAT Brands Reports Redemption of $43.2M Of Series B Shares
FAT Brands Inc FAT reported the redemption of 1.8 million shares of its 8.25% series B cumulative preferred stock from an affiliate of Garnett Station Partners for $43.2 million. The shares of series B preferred stock were redeemed at a price of $23.69 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends...
Deutsche Bank investment bank job cuts to include staff in Britain - source
FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The dozens of staff to be cut at Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) investment bank include staff based in Britain, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
US News and World Report
U.S. Hedge Fund Third Point Opens Tel Aviv Office to Scout Investments
NEW YORK(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb is searching for more promising startups and is setting his sights on Israel to find them. Loeb's $14 billion New York-headquartered hedge fund Third Point LLC is opening an office in Tel Aviv on Monday, creating an outpost in a city known for its booming technology sector.
microcapdaily.com
Xcpcnl Business Services Corp (OTCMKTS: XCPL) Breaking Out as Centiment Capital Holdings Acquisition Gains Traction
Xcpcnl Business Services Corp (OTCMKTS: XCPL) is on the move northbound after the Company held a ZOOM meeting on Friday, running 35% on the day on $650,000 in dollar volume. The stock has been making moves in recent months after the Company successfully acquired Centiment Capital Holdings, Advanced Research Machines LLC and Xerxes Trading Holdings LLC. According to documents recently coming to light Centiment Capital Holdings has an audited value of $34.3 million.
American Rebel (NASDAQ: AREB) Acquires Industry Powerhouse Champion Safe
Between March 2020 and March 2022, 18% of U.S. households purchased a gun, according to a NORC at the University of Chicago survey. Over this period 1 in 20 American adults purchased a gun for the first time. Gun sales spiked during the pandemic and continued to stay much higher than pre-pandemic levels even at the end of 2021. And where there is an increase in guns, there is an increase in the need for gun safes.
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Firms such as Jupiter and Schroders suffer net outflows as inflation, economic uncertainty and Ukraine war weigh on investors
ffnews.com
Dodl Becomes One of the Best Value Platforms for Investing in the World’s Biggest Companies as US Share Trading Launches
Dodl by AJ Bell is today announcing the launch of US share dealing via the app. It means customers can now own some of the world’s largest listed companies through Dodl’s low-cost and simple mobile offering. The option to deal in US shares allows customers to create more...
fintechfutures.com
Atom Bank appoints new CFO, Andrew Marshall
UK challenger Atom Bank has named Andrew Marshall as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy, who is leaving the firm for personal reasons. Marshall has over 20 years of experience and has been with Atom Bank for the last six years, holding the positions of...
kitco.com
Lithium producer Allkem reports $298 million in revenue in September quarter
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. An additional US$35 million of revenue was generated from sales of 59,326 dmt of low grade spodumene concentrate...
Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
Despite an 80% drop in share price over the past year, we could be looking at a diamond in the rough with Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). True, it hit a fresh 2-year low last week, but there are signs, both from a fundamental and a technical point of view, that suggest a Q4 rally could be in the making.
Hermès Plans to Raise Prices Up to 10 Percent Next Year
Hermès fans, gird your wallets: the brand is about to increase its prices. On Thursday, the beloved French luxury goods maker announced plans to hike its prices by five to 10 percent in 2023. In an interview with Reuters, Eric du Halgouet, Hermès’s executive vice president, cited increased costs and currency movements as reasons for the move, as well as a sales spike during its third quarter. Hermès devotees may not be surprised: the brand has increased its prices by up to two percent annually in recent years. In 2022, its prices increased by four percent. “For the moment, we don’t see...
US News and World Report
American Airlines Forecasts Stronger Profit on Resilient Travel Demand
(Reuters) -American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday forecast that fourth-quarter profit would exceed analyst estimates after posting better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, as demand for travel remained resilient despite higher airfare and growing risks of an economic recession. The company, the No 1. U.S. airline by fleet size, said...
tipranks.com
High-End Luxury Brands Unfazed by Economic Slowdown
High-end luxury brand owners continue to deliver strong sales growth. These companies expect the momentum to be sustained despite the uncertain backdrop. The Q3 performance of high-end luxury brands indicates that they remain unfazed by the weak global macro environment and disruptions in Europe. On October 20, Hermes (GB:0HV2)(HESAF) and Kering (GB:0IIH)(PPRUY) delivered solid Q3 performance, wherein they recorded strong sales growth.
US News and World Report
Colombia Central Bank Will Raise Rate to 11%
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will raise the benchmark interest rate at its meeting next week, which is likely its penultimate increase in a cycle meant to counteract inflation, analysts said in a poll on Friday. Twelve of 14 analysts surveyed said the seven-member board will increase borrowing...
dallasexpress.com
American Airlines Posts Profits Topping Pre-Pandemic Levels
American Airlines said Thursday that it posted profits of more than $483 million, topping pre-pandemic levels. The Fort Worth-based company was able to do this even with slightly reduced capacity prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Profits were buoyed, however, by higher fares due to the increased costs of jet fuel and mostly full planes.
