thetacomaledger.com
Tacoma City Council votes yes on Camping Ban Ordinance
On October 11, community members gathered for a council meeting regarding Ordinance 28831 in regards to a camping ban. In a 6-3 vote, tensions arose on October 11 as Tacoma City Council voted to pass Ordinance 28831. The ordinance, which goes into effect November 14, was proposed by Council Member John Hines back in September and will prohibit camping and the storage of personal belongings within a 10-block radius around temporary shelters.
Audit shows alarming increase in meth use in Seattle; reward system proposed to keep users clean
SEATTLE — Methamphetamine use is skyrocketing in Seattle, according to a new report, and an increase in fatal overdoses has led to a new proposal by city officials. An audit showed the drug is involved in 74% of overdose deaths for people experiencing homelessness. Meth overdose deaths are increasing...
Two candidates vying to replace Dan Satterberg as King County prosecutor
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two candidates are facing off in the November election to replace outgoing King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. Satterberg announced his retirement earlier this year. Both candidates running for the prosecuting attorney position cite experience with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office...
KUOW
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
capitolhillseattle.com
One of Seattle’s most dangerous intersections for red-light crashes, 23rd and John finally gets safety upgrades including new protected turn signals
The Seattle Department of Transportation still has a long road ahead to meeting the city’s “Vision Zero” goals but new street projects are addressing some of the most notoriously dangerous intersections around Capitol Hill. Over the weekend, SDOT crews tackled work to finally overhaul the busy 23rd...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior
SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
King County looks to double conservation property tax
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
q13fox.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
The Stranger
Mayor Harrel Defunds Asian American Hate Crime Prevention by 50%
In his 2023 budget proposal, Mayor Bruce Harrell slashed funding to prevent hate crimes against Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) by about half, from $333,000 to $166,000. Organizations that combat AAPI hate say the cut signaled that Seattle no longer prioritizes safety for this still-vulnerable population, while the Mayor’s Office...
waterlandblog.com
Des Moines dental clinic resolves DOJ complaint over ADA violation
The U.S. Department of Justice and Des Moines-based Center for Endodontic Care, Inc. d/b/a Dental Specialty Clinic (DSC) have resolved a complaint that the clinic failed to provide interpretation services to a patient who is deaf, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The clinic agrees to undertake a number of improvements...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
capitolhillseattle.com
This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens
Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
Kirkland chef restores stream to make it habitable for salmon and sees 'amazing' results
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland restaurant owner noticed a lack of fish in the stream outside her business, so she stepped up to make the necessary changes and said the impact was instant. Holly Smith is the chef and owner of the Italian restaurant Café Juanita. For 22 years,...
Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
SDOT: New on-street paid parking rates to take effect Monday
Starting Monday, Oct. 24, new on-street paid parking rates will take effect at several locations throughout Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced Thursday. SDOT said rates are staying the same or decreasing at around two-thirds of parking locations and times around the city. The most common rate is $0.50...
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
