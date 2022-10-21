ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

thetacomaledger.com

Tacoma City Council votes yes on Camping Ban Ordinance

On October 11, community members gathered for a council meeting regarding Ordinance 28831 in regards to a camping ban. In a 6-3 vote, tensions arose on October 11 as Tacoma City Council voted to pass Ordinance 28831. The ordinance, which goes into effect November 14, was proposed by Council Member John Hines back in September and will prohibit camping and the storage of personal belongings within a 10-block radius around temporary shelters.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Two candidates vying to replace Dan Satterberg as King County prosecutor

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two candidates are facing off in the November election to replace outgoing King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. Satterberg announced his retirement earlier this year. Both candidates running for the prosecuting attorney position cite experience with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office...
KING COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

One of Seattle’s most dangerous intersections for red-light crashes, 23rd and John finally gets safety upgrades including new protected turn signals

The Seattle Department of Transportation still has a long road ahead to meeting the city’s “Vision Zero” goals but new street projects are addressing some of the most notoriously dangerous intersections around Capitol Hill. Over the weekend, SDOT crews tackled work to finally overhaul the busy 23rd...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

King County looks to double conservation property tax

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County voters will decide on a proposed property tax increase that would restore funding to a conservation program. King County Proposition 1 will appear on the November general election ballot. If approved by voters, it would restore its conservation futures tax in 2023 at a rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or an estimated $21.75 more per year.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. According to police, they believe a driver...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Mayor Harrel Defunds Asian American Hate Crime Prevention by 50%

In his 2023 budget proposal, Mayor Bruce Harrell slashed funding to prevent hate crimes against Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) by about half, from $333,000 to $166,000. Organizations that combat AAPI hate say the cut signaled that Seattle no longer prioritizes safety for this still-vulnerable population, while the Mayor’s Office...
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Des Moines dental clinic resolves DOJ complaint over ADA violation

The U.S. Department of Justice and Des Moines-based Center for Endodontic Care, Inc. d/b/a Dental Specialty Clinic (DSC) have resolved a complaint that the clinic failed to provide interpretation services to a patient who is deaf, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The clinic agrees to undertake a number of improvements...
DES MOINES, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This week in Capitol Hill history | 23rd and Jackson murder, Sitka and Spruce closes, Broadway Whole Foods opens

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:. Di$trict 3: Orion drops new ad about campaign funding, Sawant has cash ‘EMERGENCY’. We love providing community news on CHS free for thousands of readers. What sustains the effort are voluntary subscriptions from paying supporters. If you are enjoying CHS, SUBSCRIBE HERE and help keep CHS available to all. Become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with no paywall. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history

This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Two work trucks stolen, crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — A pair of stolen work trucks crashed at different locations in Seattle early Monday morning, according to authorities. Officials said an Automated Gates truck was stolen and crashed on East Marginal Way near Ellis Avenue. The stolen truck went about three miles before the crash. >> Download...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

SDOT: New on-street paid parking rates to take effect Monday

Starting Monday, Oct. 24, new on-street paid parking rates will take effect at several locations throughout Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced Thursday. SDOT said rates are staying the same or decreasing at around two-thirds of parking locations and times around the city. The most common rate is $0.50...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South

The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
TACOMA, WA

