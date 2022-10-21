Read full article on original website
Related
Missing girl's mother asked judge for help before being strangled
HOUSTON — The search continues for Nadia Lee, 2, who is still missing after Houston police said her mother was killed. Court records are revealing new details about what may have led to all of this. Even before Nadia was born, court records show there were problems. Both of...
Jurors will return Wednesday to deliberate fate of AJ Armstrong in shooting deaths of parents
HOUSTON — Jurors are still deliberating the fate of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. in the 2016 shooting deaths of his parents. Jurors got the capital murder case on Monday. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, they asked the judge for a list of witness names in order of their testimony. Armstrong's...
Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed by a Houston police officer outside a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to a call of an aggressive panhandler on Wirt Road near Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
'Parent’s worst nightmare' | Jury begins deliberations in AJ Armstrong's murder retrial
HOUSTON — The fate of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. is in the hands of a Harris County jury after both sides made their closing arguments in the capital murder retrial on Monday. Armstrong was 16 when prosecutors said he shot and killed his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong, while...
Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home
HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
'Very violent' gang members charged as part of new crime crackdown in Houston, HPD chief says
HOUSTON, Texas — A number of gang members described as "very violent" were taken into federal custody following a round of weekend arrests in Houston. The seven members of the Freemoney gang are accused of robberies, home invasions, drive-by shootings and drug activity. They also tried to recruit others willing to kill or do whatever else might be needed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
1 killed, another injured in shooting at southwest Houston gas station
HOUSTON — A man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to Houston police. Several callers and shot spotters alerted police and the fire department to the shooting at a Chevron gas station on Reed Road off Highway 288 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Gunman wanted for shooting estranged wife may have killed himself, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man charged with shooting his estranged wife may have taken his own life, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. After a day-long manhunt, Moises Huerta's truck was found this evening and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound was dead inside, according to the sheriff.
Wrong-way driver in Slingshot blamed for 5-vehicle crash, HCSO says
HOUSTON — The driver of a Slingshot was badly hurt Saturday night when he crashed into four other vehicles on FM 529, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. He was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Barker Cypress Road when he lost control, according to HCSO Deputy Mohammad Amad.
18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee
PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
KHOU
Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
KHOU
HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood
HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
Skeletal remains believed to be man last heard from in February found inside his Alief-area home, HCSO says
HOUSTON — Family members made a disturbing discovery Friday when they went to check on a relative they hadn't heard from him since February. They said the man's wife wouldn't let them in the Alief-area home so they called law enforcement. Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered skeletal remains,...
'Foster change in the prison population' | Program helps prisoners become entrepreneurs, reintegrate
HOUSTON — A non-profit is helping men who are in prison become entrepreneurs. The non-profit PEP, or Prison Entrepreneurship Program, partners with local businesses to mentor prisoners and reintegrate them back into society. "I had been in trouble since I was 12 years old because I didn’t grow up...
Man dies after being shot in the head during disturbance in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man died after he was shot in the head during a disturbance while he was visiting a girlfriend or ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Spring Grove Drive near South Kirkwood Road...
HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
HPD: Man who choked common-law wife to death claims he was protecting their child
HOUSTON — A man accused of choking the mother of his two children to death has been charged with murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Investigators said the kids are with Child Protective Services after their mother died at the hands of her common-law husband. It happened Tuesday...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0