ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home

HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Very violent' gang members charged as part of new crime crackdown in Houston, HPD chief says

HOUSTON, Texas — A number of gang members described as "very violent" were taken into federal custody following a round of weekend arrests in Houston. The seven members of the Freemoney gang are accused of robberies, home invasions, drive-by shootings and drug activity. They also tried to recruit others willing to kill or do whatever else might be needed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Search continues for 2-year-old Nadia Lee

PASADENA, Texas — Search efforts for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 16 continued on Saturday, Oct. 22. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who is in custody...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Pecan Park neighborhood

HOUSTON — A woman in her 60s died after she was shot in what police are calling a drive-by shooting in Houston's Pecan Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on Narcissus Street, which is in the Pecan Park neighborhood, around 3:44 p.m., according to Houston police. Police said the woman...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road. Houston police said the three men were standing...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy