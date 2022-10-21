ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished

I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time

I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Impressive New App Showcases Beautiful Dutchess County Locations

There are so many beautiful places in the area and a new piece of technology will help you explore it better. I always want to try new places to go walking or hiking, but I end up just going to the same places over and over again. You can get on a Hudson Valley overload and it can be hard to keep track of them all.What's the new app that makes exploring Dutchess County so much easier?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Former Construction Landfill Needs Environmental Cleanup Before Village of West Haverstraw Advances Application for Large Distribution Warehouse

Landowner Eric Bergstol & NJ Developer Efrem Gerszberg Propose 450,000 Square-Foot Distribution Center Off Beach Road. A landowner and developer are awaiting direction from New York State on an environmental cleanup of a former construction landfill before they can move forward with an application before the Village of West Haverstraw Planning and Zoning Boards to build a distribution center.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston residents still sign up for city ID cards

KINGSTON – The pace has slowed down since city identification cards were first issued to residents of Kingston, but people are still coming to city hall to acquire them. City Clerk Elisa Tinti said her office continues to distribute them as requested. “It did snow down from the initial...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
BRENTWOOD, NY
101.5 WPDH

Retailer’s Hudson Valley Grand Opening Will Include Treasure Hunt

A mega-retailer has finally announced the date of its Hudson Valley grand opening which will include a storewide treasure hunt. We told you last month that work was being done at the old Modell's Sporting Goods location at the Poughkeepsie Plaza Mall on Route 9. The renovations come just three years after a massive 13.5 million dollar transformation of the old mall to accommodate the addition of a huge TJ Maxx and Homegoods store.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York

CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York. Poughkeepsie, NY – October 24, 2022 – Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie, and Zach McHale, announced the $31 million sale of Grand Pointe Park, a 156-unit multifamily community in Poughkeepsie, New York.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy