Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Popular Ulster Pierogi Now Available in Dutchess for 1st Time
I feel like I’ve been following Krupa Bros Pierogi for a couple of years now, and that may be because I have. I remember reading about them on Facebook. They are twin brothers named Kyle and Tyler, they started out in Connecticut, and they had a great family recipe for authentic pierogi. They developed the recipes and the business with a small inheritance in Oct. of 2020, right during the pandemic. And right at a time when pierogi is one of the Hudson Valley's favorite comfort foods.
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
‘Live Alligator’ Scares New York Customers Inside Hudson Valley Business
Police were alerted after a real-life alligator was spotted at a popular Hudson Valley business. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Rosendale Police Department confirmed a real alligator was spotted in the front window of an Ulster County business. "Live Alligator" Spotted At Ulster County, New York Business. The alligator was...
Impressive New App Showcases Beautiful Dutchess County Locations
There are so many beautiful places in the area and a new piece of technology will help you explore it better. I always want to try new places to go walking or hiking, but I end up just going to the same places over and over again. You can get on a Hudson Valley overload and it can be hard to keep track of them all.What's the new app that makes exploring Dutchess County so much easier?
rcbizjournal.com
Former Construction Landfill Needs Environmental Cleanup Before Village of West Haverstraw Advances Application for Large Distribution Warehouse
Landowner Eric Bergstol & NJ Developer Efrem Gerszberg Propose 450,000 Square-Foot Distribution Center Off Beach Road. A landowner and developer are awaiting direction from New York State on an environmental cleanup of a former construction landfill before they can move forward with an application before the Village of West Haverstraw Planning and Zoning Boards to build a distribution center.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston residents still sign up for city ID cards
KINGSTON – The pace has slowed down since city identification cards were first issued to residents of Kingston, but people are still coming to city hall to acquire them. City Clerk Elisa Tinti said her office continues to distribute them as requested. “It did snow down from the initial...
Cannabis company opens new facility in Hudson Valley
Cresco Labs announced on Tuesday, October 25 that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this week on Thursday, October 27. Cresco Labs is opening a new cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution facility in Hudson Valley.
New York Worker Killed, Crushed By Trash Dumpster In Hudson Valley
A falling garbage dumpster crushed a man to death in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, first responders rushed to Hudson, New York following reports that a dumpster fell on top of a man. New York Worker Crushed By Dumpster In Hudson, New York. The Greenport Rescue Squad and Hudson Police...
‘Death Investigation:’ Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In New York River, Near Park
A "death investigation" is underway after a Hudson Valley man was removed from a river in the region. On Sunday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a death investigation is underway after a dead body was removed from the Saw Mill River. 'Death Investigation' After Body Pulled From Saw Mill River...
Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover
A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location
Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
Alleged Dutchess County fentanyl dealer arrested
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has arrested a 34-year-old man on felony drug possession charges after he allegedly tried to sell fentanyl in the county.
Moose Safety 101, Steps to Staying Safe in the Hudson Valley
Earlier this month, a rather large moose had been spotted all over Dutchess County. According to reports, the moose was first seen running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot. A day or 2 later, another moose (most likely the same moose) was seen galavanting across Putnam County. Then,...
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
Retailer’s Hudson Valley Grand Opening Will Include Treasure Hunt
A mega-retailer has finally announced the date of its Hudson Valley grand opening which will include a storewide treasure hunt. We told you last month that work was being done at the old Modell's Sporting Goods location at the Poughkeepsie Plaza Mall on Route 9. The renovations come just three years after a massive 13.5 million dollar transformation of the old mall to accommodate the addition of a huge TJ Maxx and Homegoods store.
theharlemvalleynews.net
CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York
CBRE Arranges $31 Million Sale of 156-Unit Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie, New York. Poughkeepsie, NY – October 24, 2022 – Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Eric Apfel, Stuart MacKenzie, and Zach McHale, announced the $31 million sale of Grand Pointe Park, a 156-unit multifamily community in Poughkeepsie, New York.
