NBC 2
Insurance deductible assistance available for some Charlotte County residents
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — In response to the disaster caused by Hurricane Ian, the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Disaster Assistance (SHIP) program will assist those who meet needs not covered by insurance or FEMA. Charlotte County Disaster Assistance program opened on Tuesday and will remain open until funds are...
Medical examiner reports outline how Hurricane Ian victims died
Medical examiner reports show at least 109 people in 19 Florida counties died as a result of Hurricane Ian. Most of those deaths were caused by drowning when people didn't evacuate.
AOL Corp
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
Free mosquito traps in Lee County after Hurricane Ian
On Tuesday the district launched a program handing out free mosquito traps to homeowners in Ft. Myers as crews continue to tackle the recent increase after Hurricane Ian.
Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion
Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian's landfall.
floridatrend.com
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
dallasexpress.com
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Spike in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought carnage to Florida on September 28, as The Dallas Express previously reported. Hardships for the state seem long from over, as the hurricane has contributed to an increase of flesh-eating bacteria this year. This surge is most visible in Lee County, which was hit hardest by Ian.
NBC 2
Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast
BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
WINKNEWS.com
The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money
The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
More mobile homes appearing as many continue to recover from Hurricane Ian
Nearly a month since Hurricane Ian changed lives forever, some still need to figure out where to live.
Minnesotans who helped in Florida's Hurricane Ian cleanup: "It's so important to serve others"
MINNEAPOLIS -- An incident management team from Minnesota played a major role in helping Floridians during the days that followed Hurricane Ian.The "Minnesota All-Hazards Incident Management Team," a group of professionals from across the state, spent nearly three weeks away from home, performing a variety of tasks. "When we arrived there, things were very high stress and very long days," said Zach Lundberg of the Isanti Fire District.Long days and long missions. That's how a team of health care, fire and public safety professionals describe their time in DeSoto County, Florida. They set up a base camp, cleared debris, helped with...
Property fraud a real problem in Northeast Florida, county clerks say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Trade Commission found in a 2019 report that the Sunshine State leads the way when it comes to scams of any kind. Now, county clerks in northeast Florida are trying to prevent property fraud schemes devised to steal your home or business. >>> STREAM...
A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $5M For Residents In 6 Counties For Insurance Deductibles
Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Punta Gorda on Saturday to announce that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding assistance
Florida is Back to Business as Usual
Less than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwestern Florida, investors and other purchasers are back to chasing Florida properties. The real estate market seems to be recovering quickly.
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s ‘Just-in-Time’ evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
WINKNEWS.com
Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday
An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market
Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
Here are the 3 amendments on Florida ballots this election
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida voters are asked to cast their ballots for or against three amendments this Election Day. Here’s a breakdown of what each amendment says and would do if passed:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Amendment 1. “Proposing an amendment to the State...
