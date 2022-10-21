ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
FLORIDA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Spike in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought carnage to Florida on September 28, as The Dallas Express previously reported. Hardships for the state seem long from over, as the hurricane has contributed to an increase of flesh-eating bacteria this year. This surge is most visible in Lee County, which was hit hardest by Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Red tide blooms and flesh-eating bacteria detected on SWFL coast

BONITA BEACH, Fla. — Many beachgoers are starting to make their return, for some, it’s just looking at the damage, while others are ready to get back in the water. “We’ve gone a few times, yea, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get down this way,” Patrick McDonald said.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money

The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans who helped in Florida's Hurricane Ian cleanup: "It's so important to serve others"

MINNEAPOLIS -- An incident management team from Minnesota played a major role in helping Floridians during the days that followed Hurricane Ian.The "Minnesota All-Hazards Incident Management Team," a group of professionals from across the state, spent nearly three weeks away from home, performing a variety of tasks. "When we arrived there, things were very high stress and very long days," said Zach Lundberg of the Isanti Fire District.Long days and long missions. That's how a team of health care, fire and public safety professionals describe their time in DeSoto County, Florida. They set up a base camp, cleared debris, helped with...
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Harry Chapin Food Bank had an emergency food giveaway on Monday

An emergency food giveaway for the community was at the Stars Complex in Fort Myers on Monday. Harry Chapin Food Bank is part of the Feeding America network, that’s getting more food to Southwest Florida. Feeding America CEO, Claire Babineaux Fontenot said she knows the need will still be...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market

Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy