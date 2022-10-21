ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

American Pickers Coming to California

By Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
The History Channel show is looking for collectors to visit in January

CALIFORNIA — Hit History Channel television series ‘American Pickers’ is returning to California to film episodes through January 2023.

The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. Nevertheless, they are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, they would love to hear from you. Please note the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

If interested, please send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184 Facebook: @GotAPick

CALIFORNIA STATE
Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair.

