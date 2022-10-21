Read full article on original website
Suspect charged with leaving fentanyl in child’s reach
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is in the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday morning, accused of leaving fentanyl in the reach of her children. Julie Mayberry, 35, is charged with inducing panic, two counts of child endangering and felony possession of drugs. Police went to the 1800 block...
Lisbon woman pleads guilty to charges in newborn’s death
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lisbon woman pleaded guilty to charges related to covering up the death of her newborn baby in 2020. Rebecca Young, 24, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton’s court on Monday. As part of a plea agreement, another tampering with evidence charge will be dismissed during her sentencing in January, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Judge wants second evaluation for Liberty shooting suspect
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County judge said Tuesday he wants a second competency evaluation for a man accused of shooting someone in the face and then exchanging gunfire with police. At a status conference in Common Pleas Court for Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, Judge Ronald Rice...
Suspect thrown out of high school football game charged with vandalizing cars
SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A school resource officer has officially filed charges after 12 to 15 cars were vandalized at a football game Friday night. Matthew Lautzenheiser, 45, was charged with six counts of criminal damaging. He is suspected of pulling wiper blades, removing side-view mirrors, bending license plates and more damage to vehicles, according to Southern Local Schools Resource Officer Jeff Haugh.
Domestic violence frontliners gather to improve response
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Domestic Violence Awareness Month draws to a close, local organizations working to help victims came together Tuesday. The very first “Know Your Worth” symposium was held at the First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown. The event brought together local advocates, clergy and counselors to discuss ways of communicating with each other as well as law enforcement to make sure abuse victims are safe after they’ve come forward seeking help.
Police: Secret Service investigation led to exchange of gunfire in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say a man wanted for questioning by the Secret Service shot at law enforcement as they arrived to take him into custody. Police arrested Dana Wiley at the Harbor Heights housing projects, in the area of Booker Driver and Aultman Road in New Castle, on Tuesday after an exchange of gunfire.
Body with gunshot wounds found on railroad tracks in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homicide investigation is underway in Warren after the body of a man with several gunshot wounds was found on railroad tracks in the city. Someone walking along the tracks in the area of North Street and North Park Avenue called 911 just before 10 a.m. Tuesday after finding what appeared to be a dead body.
Donation drive collecting items for domestic violence victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office is having a donation drive to help victims of domestic violence. Items like bed sheets, pillows and hygiene items are being collected. You can find a full list of items being collected on the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Facebook page.
Soldier killed identified as New Castle woman
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WKBN) – A soldier killed in a training accident in Pennsylvania has been identified as a woman from New Castle. The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. Shay...
Campaign contributions fund Canfield K-9
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local state lawmaker says he’s giving back to the local community, putting some of his campaign contributions to work for the city of Canfield. Representative Al Cutrona handed over a $25,000 check to cover the costs of purchasing and equipping the department’s new dog, which is being trained to sniff out explosives.
Several crews sent to 2-story house fire
MINERVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Several fire departments were dispatched to a two story fire Sunday morning. According to a Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Facebook post, Minerva Fire Department went to a home on the 10900 block of Watson Road for a fully involved fire just before 6 a.m.
Bumpy brick road in Youngstown tests patience
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents on North Whitney Avenue in Youngstown have spoken out about the many issues the all-brick street has caused them. They are fed up with the continual damage that has been done to their cars and property over the years. They say the all-brick street has caused problems for the last 40 years. Jay Tarr said his kids don’t even have a place to play.
Austintown Elementary School – Mrs. Barber – 1st Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Barber, a 1st grade teacher at Austintown Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
‘Cars, Cats, Canines’ event raises funds for local shelter
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local auto group and animal shelter partnered up for a car show on Sunday. Flynn Auto Group and Angels for Animals hosted the first-ever Cars, Cats and Canines event to collect donations for a good cause. The two groups have worked together for 25...
Runners lace up to give back to community
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Runners laced up their sneakers Sunday morning for the sixth annual Youngstown Marathon. The weather was described as perfect for the full and half marathons and 5K race. Not only was the event a great run, but organizers say it’s an opportunity to give back...
$1 million YSU gift prompts naming of atrium
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The atrium at Williamson Hall will be named following a $1 million donation from alumni. Suellen and Mike Weir gave the university a $1 million donation to provide new technology to the Williamson College of Business Administration. The atrium of Williamson Hall will be named...
Dump truck accident leaks fuel onto road
HUBBARD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A dump truck tipped over, leaking fuel, after an accident Monday morning in Hubbard Township. The dump truck was on its side on State Line Road, just north of Ohio Street. It happened a little before 9 a.m. The driver suffered minor injuries and...
Road closes through Wednesday for construction
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Messerly Road will be closed between Shields Road and State Route 62 in Canfield Township. This is due to some necessary culvert replacements. Officials recommend taking State Route 62 to Shields Road. Overnight closure is likely. Work should be finished by Wednesday.
Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley stops in Trumbull County
WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley made a campaign stop in Trumbull County. Whaley is the former mayor of Dayton, Ohio and is the first female candidate for governor in Ohio history. Her opponent is incumbent Mike DeWine. “We lead the country in things...
Foxconn and YSU partner for training program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Foxconn is looking for trained workers and Youngstown State University wants to provide them. A partnership has been forged between Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) and YSU for a national electric vehicle training center that will focus on helping the emerging EV industry build a workforce around advanced manufacturing, energy storage and other technology solutions, including AI, 5G and cybersecurity.
