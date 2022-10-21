ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

My North.com

Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables

Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Uncovering Benzie History One Gravestone at a Time

Here’s how a Benzie County historian is uncovering the region’s history one gravestone at a time. Learn all about her cleaning method and mission to clean gravestones in each of the county’s 18 cemeteries. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Pre-Riding the Iceman Course is a Fall Rite of Passage

You’ve probably heard of the Iceman Cometh Challenge— the biggest mountain bike race in Northern Michigan, running 30 miles through the Pere Marquette Forest from Kalkaska to Traverse City. But have you heard of Iceman’s sidekick—the “Out and Back”?. This article first appeared in...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?

There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s No. 1 Favorite Horror Movie Villain

Halloween is on the way, and Michigan peeps love to watch scary movies this time of year. So, who is the top horror villain in all of Michigan?. GetWindstream has put together a study of the top searched horror movie villains in each state. “It’s that time of year again!” they state in the study. “The leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is back, and all your favorite horror movie villains are making a return. To celebrate the return of fall, we’re picking up where we left off with last year’s list of the most searched horror movie villains by state. Our 2022 list includes horror classics like American Psycho, Psycho, and Halloween and even features Jordan Peele’s 2021 version of Candyman.”
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan

As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI

