Creative Pinellas' 'Arts Annual' kicks off three-day celebration next month

Are you looking for somewhere to go in the Wesley Chapel area to spend the night? The brand new food and entertainment hub known as the KRATE had made its grand opening last month. The KRATE Micro Shops are built from locally manufactured and repurposed shipping containers which makes the dining experience so unique. Come out for a bite to eat with a select variety of restaurants at The Grove which is located on Wesley Chapel Boulevard!

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO