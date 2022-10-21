ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Creative Pinellas' 'Arts Annual' kicks off three-day celebration next month

By Chloe Greenberg
 4 days ago
Elizabeth Barenis is one of 25 award-winning artists who live and work in Pinellas County, being showcased at Arts Annual.
Creative Pinellas ’ annual art celebration comes back to Tampa Bay next month, for a weekend of local art browsing and special projects.

Arts Annual 2023 happens Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 10-12, featuring different special events and artistic opportunities each day.

The Nov. 10 Arts Annual Party kicks off the event
from 5:30 p.m.—9 p.m. inside Creative Pinellas at 12211 Walsingham Rd. in Largo.
[event-1] Guests can create their own works of art while they enjoy an exhibition featuring more than 25 award-winning artists who live and work in Pinellas County. This year’s participating artists include Anna Ayres, Elizabeth Barenis, Nathan Beard, Christina Bertsos, Saumitra Chandratreya, Neverne Covington, Javier T. Dones, John Gascot, Jim Gigurtsis and many more.

Tickets start at $25 for access to the reception, bar, art and music. There’s a VIP option for $250 that will gain you access to the exhibition early, heavy appetizers, an exclusive gift and special live music performances.

Nov. 11 is Artist Tours and Talks, where guests can celebrate featured artists and learn more about their processes from noon to 5 p.m. The final day of the celebration is Performances in the Park featuring live Latin music and performances.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

