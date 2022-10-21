Read full article on original website
Related
Airbnb hosts offered free noise monitors to 'prevent disruptive parties'
COLORADO, USA — Airbnb is trying to prevent people from hosting parties at rental homes by giving noise detection devices to hosts. The company said they will be offering homeowners who rent their houses on the platform a free device that measures the amount of noise in the home.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0