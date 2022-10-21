Read full article on original website
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Mexico's new racial reckoning: A movement protests colorism and white privilege
In Mexico, a growing movement is challenging discrimination against darker-skinned people. Lighter-skinned Mexicans still dominate film, politics and business.
Lawsuit Stalls Student Debt Relief: What Now?
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted an emergency stay pending the appeal of a lawsuit seeking to delay the scheduled rollout of the Biden administration’s promised student debt relief. In other words, borrowers hoping to see $10,000 or $20,000 wiped from their debts will have to wait while this lawsuit proceeds; hearings are already scheduled for next week. There are also four other lawsuits pending appeal or awaiting hearing. ...
Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back
All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of “climate injustice”. In our research on climate change and social justice in Australia, we have found again and again that people already experiencing marginalisation are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. But importantly, these are often the groups leading social movements to demand that equity and fairness for current and future generations are...
'Face the Nation' focus groups of GOP, Democrat parents sound off on 'woke culture' overtaking US education
A CBS focus group of parents agreed that "woke" school curriculums have become a main concern for them and will be a voting priority in the upcoming midterms.
swineweb.com
Prop 12 has its day in court: will California being the undoing of our national economy? PAM LEWISON Director, Initiative on Agriculture
In 2018, the voters of California supported Proposition 12 as an animal welfare measure that would ban the sale of pork in their state harvested from animals housed in pens smaller than 24 square feet. Prop 12 went into effect on Jan. 1, effectively forcing pork producers in the United...
AMA
5 key terms future doctors must know to counter COVID-19 “infodemic”
Medicine has long been plagued by snake-oil salesmen who prey on people’s emotions and the gaps in their knowledge. But health misinformation and disinformation have been taken to new heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, described by some as an “infodemic.”. Students save with AMA membership. $64 for a...
Business groups block action that could help tackle biodiversity crisis, report finds
Industry groups representing some of the world’s largest companies are “opposed to almost all major biodiversity-relevant policies” and are lobbying to block them, according to a new report. Researchers found that 89% of engagement by leading industry associations in Europe and the US is designed to delay,...
nejm.org
What Covid Has Taught the World about Ethics
The Covid pandemic has posed substantial challenges to societies and health systems globally. Many of these challenges have been technical, such as the development of effective vaccines and therapies. The challenges that have proven most vexing and controversial, however, involve determining the “right” course of action on a number of critical issues: how to allocate scarce vaccines, whether to introduce mask and vaccine mandates, whether to restrict travel, and whether to intentionally infect research participants in order to test vaccines, to name a few. The “right” decision in these cases is neither a technical matter nor resolvable by additional evidence; rather, it requires value judgments and, thus, ethics (see Table 1).
healthpodcastnetwork.com
77: Fostering a Culture of Inquiry
When COVID-19 first hit the US, the crisis response centered on equipment and hospital capacity. State, federal, and tribal leaders focused on setting up field hospitals, sourcing supplies, and mobilizing equipment. But the capacity shortfalls that most hampered our response were ultimately the country’s nursing workforce. There were not enough nurses with the skills needed, in all the places they were needed. There still aren’t enough.
I was born in Iran, and misogyny pushed me away from my culture. Now I have hope for Iranian girls
As a woman from Iran who carried shame about her country of birth for four decades, watching the widespread protests turn into a feminist revolution in Iran has raised feelings I thought were deeply buried. The protests, sparked by the death of Jîna Amini, also known as Mahsa, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was reportedly beaten by the "morality police" for improperly wearing her hijab, have transformed into a nationwide revolution led by women and school-aged girls. Some in the Iranian diaspora, including my family, have stayed silent. Not because they don't support the people fighting and dying every day, but because they are numb as a result of the decades of suffering the regime has caused.
I've Read Harvard's Brief in the Pending Racial Preferences Case, and I Have a Question
Here is the first sentence of the second paragraph in Harvard's brief:. This Court has consistently held that universities conducting such holistic review need not ignore that a person's race—like their home state, national origin, family background, or interests—is part of who they are, and that in seeking the benefits of a diverse student body, universities may consider race as one among many factors provided they satisfy strict scrutiny. [emphasis added]
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Partner Leads Effort To Help Afghan Refugees
In this episode, I welcome Grant Sovern, partner at Quarles & Brady LLP, to talk about his area of concentration: Employment immigration. Grant recalls how he shifted to immigration law and describes the challenges of working as an immigration lawyer. Additionally, Grant shares his work with Afghan refugees and where the immigration law stands on this.
These Law Firms Don't Know What They're Doing—Hopefully | Opinion
Some of the most prominent U.S. law firms have been, likely unknowingly, providing some UC Berkeley's student groups with financial support.
Judith Butler: their philosophy of gender explained
It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the American philosopher and gender theorist Judith Butler, both for intellectuals and for queer communities. There are scholarly books, university courses, fan clubs, social media pages and comics dedicated to Butler’s thinking. They (Butler’s preferred pronoun) did not single-handedly invent queer theory and today’s proliferation of gender identities, but their work is often credited with helping to make these developments possible. In turn, political movements have often inspired Butler’s work. Butler served on the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, spoke at the Occupy Wall Street protests, has defended Boycott, Divestment...
US Surgeon General Releases New Guidelines For Workplace Mental Health
On October 20th, 2022 Surgeon General Vivek Murthy outlined a five-step framework for supporting workers mental health and well-being. This guidance comes as a response to the national mental health crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies and organizations are encouraged to implement these recommendations wherever they can to improve employee...
Op/Ed: Lack of Black history education in Indiana triggered outrage about watermelon salad
In an IndyStar spotlight letter published almost two decades ago, I passionately rebutted columnist Mona Charen’s opinion that it was wasted time and tax dollars to teach African history in public schools. In my response, I heralded the amazing transformation in the self-regard of children in full discovery of the staggering magnitude of African and African American world contributions.
UC pushed to break legal ground by hiring immigrant students without work permits
The University is California is being pushed to break legal ground by hiring immigrant students without work authorization in a test of federal law that could alter tens of thousands of young lives.
