Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend

A creepy clown Halloween display helps a Florida man fight his own clown fears. As it turns out, a lot of people share a fear of clowns. Although I don’t have a full-on fear, I admit certain clowns give me pause. After all, horror movies cast them as the villain quite often. I know it’s totally unfair to the happy-go-lucky circus and birthday party clowns just trying to spread a little cheer. However, Jeff Somerville of Clearwater, created a creepy clown Halloween display full of the very thing that terrifies him the most. Therefore, it provides a way to face the fear head on. The custom made display features a 35-foot tunnel, and ominous carnival tunes constantly playing throughout. The attraction requires visitors to navigate the clown tunnel, encountering animatronic human-sized clowns. They glare at trick-or-treaters with glowing red eyes and moving heads. One even warns, “Welcome to the fun house.” So, if you dare, watch the video!

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO