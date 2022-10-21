ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TBQE_0ihxjhml00
House on the Hill haunted trail in Tarpon Springs, Florida
Tarpon Springs’ premiere haunted trail, House on the Hill , is back with a new theme and charitable cause.

Tampa Bay’s House on the Hill: Freak Show Circus— located at 611 Beckett Way in Tarpon Springs—is open over the next two weekends, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 from 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, cash only and available on site.

The small yet terrifying trail is open to all ages but suggested for thrill seekers 13 and up.
[event-1] This year’s event proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Horses for Handicapped Foundation of Pinellas County , which teaches recreational horseback riding and care to the special needs citizens of Pinellas and beyond.

The community-powered haunted trail most recently benefited Tampa Bay’s Homeless Empowerment Program for its 2021 event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suncoastnews.com

18th Wesley Chapel Fall Festival is this weekend

The annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival has come a long way over its nearly two decades, and staying on that track the 18th event, coming Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, is going to be the biggest yet. The carnival will feature 12 thrilling rides and some less thrilling for younger...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

A Date Day at Keel Farms in Plant City

Living in the Tampa Bay area usually means lots of time spent on the coast. But, if you’re looking for something different with a small farm town feel, head inland to Plant City. This historical town is most famous for the annual Florida Strawberry Festival. And yet, there’s much more to explore year round. A great place to base your Plant City adventures is Keel Farms, home to Keel & Curley Winery, as well as Keel Farms Agrarian Ale + Cider.
PLANT CITY, FL
dailycoffeenews.com

Bad Mother Gives Life to Great Coffee in St. Petersburg

Some things are too good to pass up. One of those is the home of Bad Mother (Instagram), a new multiroaster specialty coffee bar in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The shop sits in the first-floor public area of the Station House co-working and event space in a historic St. Pete building. A frequent guest of the building, Chris Reynolds, had his eye on the space for months following the closing of a tea bar.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

5 Best Places To Eat at KRATE Wesley Chapel

Are you looking for somewhere to go in the Wesley Chapel area to spend the night? The brand new food and entertainment hub known as the KRATE had made its grand opening last month. The KRATE Micro Shops are built from locally manufactured and repurposed shipping containers which makes the dining experience so unique. Come out for a bite to eat with a select variety of restaurants at The Grove which is located on Wesley Chapel Boulevard!
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
wild941.com

Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Thousands raised at benefit concert for hurricane relief

CLEARWATER, Fla. — People in Tampa Bay Area continue to show their support to our neighbors in Southwest Florida. Sunday in Pinellas County the OCC Roadhouse & Museum hosted the Florida Strong Ian Relief Benefit Concert. The restaurant is located directly next to Bert’s Barracuda Harley Davidson. The money raised set to go directly to those impacted.
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

Our Mutt Monday Dog Princess Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

The 11th Annual Pig Jig happened this past weekend at Julian B. Lane right on the Riverwalk in Tampa. Even though this is an event that is packed full of friends listening to great music and eating great BBQ, it’s more than that. The Tampa Pig Jig is a philanthropic event that raises money for NephCure Kidney International, the only nonprofit organization committed to supporting research, improving treatment, and finding a cure for the debilitating kidney disease, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome.
TAMPA, FL
country1037fm.com

Creepy Clown Halloween Display Helps Fight One Man’s Fear

A creepy clown Halloween display helps a Florida man fight his own clown fears. As it turns out, a lot of people share a fear of clowns. Although I don’t have a full-on fear, I admit certain clowns give me pause. After all, horror movies cast them as the villain quite often. I know it’s totally unfair to the happy-go-lucky circus and birthday party clowns just trying to spread a little cheer. However, Jeff Somerville of Clearwater, created a creepy clown Halloween display full of the very thing that terrifies him the most. Therefore, it provides a way to face the fear head on. The custom made display features a 35-foot tunnel, and ominous carnival tunes constantly playing throughout. The attraction requires visitors to navigate the clown tunnel, encountering animatronic human-sized clowns. They glare at trick-or-treaters with glowing red eyes and moving heads. One even warns, “Welcome to the fun house.” So, if you dare, watch the video!
CLEARWATER, FL
tampamagazines.com

2022 Sandwich Hunt Winners

When it comes to sandwiches, every region has its penchant. Take a trip to Louisiana and a po’boy may tickle your fancy. Near the northeast coast, a lobster roll may be your craving. In Tampa Bay, the Cuban and grouper sandwich may be what we are known for, but local tastebuds love to be tantalized by many other heroes, hoagies and handhelds.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Local developer borrows $51M to buy 42-acre Pinellas shopping center

The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park has been sold for $85 million. The 42-acre, 361,250-square-foot shopping center with 10 out-parcels was bought by Belleair Development Group, a local commercial real estate development company. According to JLL, which represented the seller and announced the deal, Belleair used a $51 million loan to buy the property.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
563
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy