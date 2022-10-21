Tarpon Springs' House On The Hill opens its 'Freak Show Circus' this weekend
Tarpon Springs’ premiere haunted trail, House on the Hill , is back with a new theme and charitable cause.
Tampa Bay’s House on the Hill: Freak Show Circus— located at 611 Beckett Way in Tarpon Springs—is open over the next two weekends, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29 from 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, cash only and available on site.
The small yet terrifying trail is open to all ages but suggested for thrill seekers 13 and up.
[event-1] This year’s event proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Horses for Handicapped Foundation of Pinellas County , which teaches recreational horseback riding and care to the special needs citizens of Pinellas and beyond.
The community-powered haunted trail most recently benefited Tampa Bay’s Homeless Empowerment Program for its 2021 event.
