Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
Danton Heinen Filling the Net, Rewriting His Career Narrative (+)
EDMONTON — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not give Danton Heinen a qualifying offerlast July. The winger popped a career-high 18 goals on a $1 million contract and was a threat to get a much larger arbitration award than the Penguins could afford. After the team chose to keep Kasperi...
Breaking: Jason Zucker Injured, Sam Poulin Will Make NHL Debut
CALGARY, Alberta — It’s been since Dec. 20, 2014 that a Pittsburgh Penguins first-round pick made his NHL debut with the Penguins. Then it was 2012 first-rounder Derrick Pouliot. Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, 2019 Penguins first-rounder Sam Poulin will break the drought and make his NHL debut against the Calgary Flames.
Penguins Takeaways: Archibald Sparks Comeback, Jarry Saves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Penguins have a lineup that’s loaded with difference-makers. Josh Archibald isn’t one of them. But he played a leading role in the Penguins’ 6-3 victory against Columbus Saturday night at Nationwide Arena. Arguably a bigger one than anyone except Tristan Jarry.
Penguins Overcome Another Terrible Start; Crush CBJ 6-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Penguins have gotten really good at having terrible starts. They’ve gotten pretty good at overcoming them, too. They rallied from a positively wretched first period Saturday night to defeat Columbus, 6-3, at Nationwide Arena. Sidney Crosby capped their comeback from a pair of...
Molinari: Looking For a Flaw in Penguins? Well, Here It Is
The Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0-1 as they prepare to play in Edmonton tonight, look like a pretty good hockey team. Their offense has been prolific and balanced. It has produced six goals no fewer than four times in the first six games, in part because all 12 forwards have scored at least once.
Penguins Early Issues, What to Worry and What to Ignore
CALGARY, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers fed the Pittsburgh Penguins a heaping slice of humble pie. Before reporters got to the locker room, it was essentially cleared out. After fun wins, the boys hang out and talk. After a 6-3 thrashing like that, with a plane to board, the players didn’t stick around.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Get Humbled, J.T. Miller Terse Dismissal to Jersey-Tossers
EDMONTON, Alberta — We’re off to Calgary shortly after finishing the Daily. It’s been a wild couple of days in the hockey world. The Pittsburgh Penguins were humbled by the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The Penguins didn’t know whether to cry or wind their watch. J.T. Miller derisively or dismissively responded to Canucks fans who tossed their jerseys onto the ice. Carey Price seems to be a man fighting a reality he knows but doesn’t accept. And Phil Kessel tied the NHL ironman record, but his 400th goal was overturned.
Penguins Rebound? Game 7: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames (4-1-0) are a Stanley Cup contender and one of the teams with a legitimate chance to unseat the Colorado Avalanche as Western Conference champions. The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-1-1-) were thumped on Monday night by the Edmonton Oilers but have a chance to erase the sour taste quickly. The Penguins visit the Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
(UPDATED) Penguins Guentzel & Blueger Status, Recall Poulin & Caggiula
EDMONTON — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel missed the Penguins’ 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The team played with only 11 forwards but fixed that problem on Sunday afternoon. Guentzel did not join the Penguins’ practice Sunday afternoon at the Rogers Place practice...
