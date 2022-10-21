ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Breaking down the Kansas City ballot

A few statewide ballot measures in Missouri have been creating buzz during the lead-up to this year's midterm election on Nov. 8. All of Missouri will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and whether to require Kansas City to increase the proportion of its budget that goes towards police.
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon

Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
