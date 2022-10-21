Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
kcur.org
Breaking down the Kansas City ballot
A few statewide ballot measures in Missouri have been creating buzz during the lead-up to this year's midterm election on Nov. 8. All of Missouri will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana, and whether to require Kansas City to increase the proportion of its budget that goes towards police.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
kcur.org
A Kansas Democratic stronghold is up for grabs for the first time in 28 years. Can a Republican win?
Drive down Quindaro Boulevard through Kansas City, Kansas, and you’ll see a series of dilapidated storefronts and small, single-family homes. The roads and sidewalks are chipped from years without maintenance and signs for businesses that have long-since closed dot the streets. The area is part of Kansas House District...
kcur.org
Kansas City residents criticize Spire for proposed double-digit rate hike
Environmental and consumer advocate groups, individuals and even the city of Kansas City are pushing back against a proposed double-digit rate hike by Missouri’s largest natural gas utility. Spire, which serves almost 1.2 million customers in Missouri, hopes to boost its natural gas rates to bring in $152 million....
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
Missouri Museum Named One of the Best in the World to Visit
If you enjoy history, there's a major website that says one of the best places in the world you can visit is in Missouri. It is true that it has few peers in documenting one of the most important periods of world history. In TripSavvy's 2022 Editor's Choice Awards (which...
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Gov. Kelly names 3 new judges to Johnson County Court
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed three new judges to the Johnson County District Court.
Kansas City police locate woman not from area
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a woman Monday that was missing since. The department had asked for help in finding her.
Kansas City Police say missing woman was found safe
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says they found a woman who had been missing since around 3:11 a.m. on Monday.
AdWeek
Kansas City Station Adds Second Evening Meteorologist, Plans to Expand Weather Team
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KMBC meteorologist Neville Miller will be joining chief meteorologist Bryan Busby on the weekday newscasts beginning in November. The Kansas City ABC...
Paranormal investigation underway at historic Blue Springs house
The Blue Springs Historical Society is allowing Apex Paranormal to hold ghost tours and paranormal investigations inside the historic house.
KC couple still waiting on belongings after moving across the country
A Kansas City couple is still waiting on their belongings from a moving company after moving across the country.
kcur.org
Kansas City anti-crime activist Alvin Brooks at 90: 'I hope we raised some questions'
In honor of Alvin Brooks' decades of public service, he's set to receive the prestigious Henry W. Bloch Humans Relations Award on Sunday. Brooks, 90, has won awards in the past, but he said this one is just different. "It's sort of like the granny of them all, I think,"...
Johnson County awards $10M in COVID relief money
Johnson County will allocate nearly $10 million in COVID-19 relief money to address housing, food insecurity and small business needs.
Prosecutor inundated with threats after declining charges in firefighter’s death
The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's office has been inundated with racist and sexist phone, a spokesperson with the office said Monday.
KCTV 5
Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon
Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
Motorcyclist who struck pedestrian outside stadiums dies 1 month after crash
Michael E. Douglas, 64, the motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a pedestrian Sept. 26, has died, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Tuesday.
