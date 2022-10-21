Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise
Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
A month after Putin started drafting Russians to fight in Ukraine, some are already coming home in body bags
Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 people one month ago. Training appears to be minimal, with many already fighting, and some already dead. One expert said that Russia likely expects little of the men beyond serving as cannon fodder. When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization of Russian citizens...
MedicalXpress
Cholera outbreaks in six regions of Kenya: health ministry
Six regions in Kenya have been hit with cholera outbreaks including the capital Nairobi, the health ministry announced Wednesday, with a total of 60 cases registered nationwide. Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection causing sometimes fatal dehydration. It is generally contracted from food or water contaminated with vibrio cholera bacteria.
Malawi finds mass grave of suspected Ethiopian migrants
Malawi has discovered a mass grave in the north of the country containing the remains of 25 people suspected to be migrants from Ethiopia, police said on Wednesday. So far, we have discovered 25 bodies," police spokesman Peter Kalaya told AFP. Police were alerted by villagers in the Mzimba area, about 250 kilometres (155 miles) north of the capital Lilongwe, who stumbled on the grave while collecting wild honey in a forest.
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
Human Rights Watch: Turkey forces refugees to return to Syria by gunpoint
A global human rights organization said Monday that Turkey arbitrarily arrested and deported hundreds of Syrian refugees and forced them to return to Syria, sometimes even at gunpoint.
Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands ahead of cyclone
At least one person was killed and hundreds of thousands were evacuated Monday from the path of a cyclone careening towards densely populated, low-lying Bangladesh, according to officials. The 1970 Bhola cyclone, one of the world's worst natural disasters, killed several hundred thousand people in Bangladesh -- then known as East Pakistan -- and India.
Fariba Hashimi wins Women's Road Championships of Afghanistan
Yulduz Hashimi secures silver medal, Zahra Rezayee bronze in Aigle
‘Nobody forced us’: the Greek builder who saved 80 Afghans from the sea
On Monday, 66-year-old is to be honoured in Athens for his actions on night both tragic and awe-inspiring
Airline hired for UK’s Rwanda deportations pulls out of scheme
Exclusive: Privilege Style causes problem for Home Office as it bows to pressure from campaigners
Refugees arriving in Minnesota this year came mostly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Most of the 533 refugees Minnesota settled in the last fiscal year came from Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. But that number doesn’t include Afghan and Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the state through a different process. The post Refugees arriving in Minnesota this year came mostly from Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Widow of death riddle Briton: I fear Myanmar deportation
The widow of a British man whose “suspicious” death in London remains unexplained, according to his family, is facing deportation to Myanmar and fears being targeted by its brutal military. Pan Ei Phyu has been told by the Home Office that she cannot settle in the UK. When...
COVID vaccination rates have dropped 50% in Africa, WHO says
The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses being given in Africa has dropped by more than 50% over the past three months.
grid.news
After the worst of the covid pandemic, many countries’ life expectancies kept falling — including the U.S.
Countries are not recovering from the damage covid-19 did to their populations’ life expectancy — including the U.S., which saw its life expectancy continue to decline in 2021 — according to study published Monday. The study analyzed life expectancy “deficits” — the gap between a country’s actual...
getnews.info
Indian Visa for US, Swedish, German and French Citizens
India’s tourism industry is not only growing rapidly but is also diversifying to accommodate the different forms of tourism practised by people around the world today. This makes India one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. Eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. The India e-Visa is an official document that allows US citizens to travel to India for the purposes of tourism, clinic visiting industry, etc. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. An Indian e-Visa for US citizens grants them a stay of up to 60 days. from the first date of entry into the country. The India e-Visa makes life easier for Americans. Travelers must apply for a visa to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
A Shrinking Town at the Center of France’s Culture Wars
CALLAC, France — A shrinking town set among cow pastures in Brittany seems an unlikely setting for France’s soul searching over immigration and identity. The main square is named after the date in 1944 that local resistance fighters were rounded up by Nazi soldiers, many never seen again. It offers a cafe run by a social club, a museum dedicated to the Brittany spaniel and a hefty serving of rural flight — forlorn empty buildings, their grills pulled down and windows shuttered, some for decades.
Comments / 0