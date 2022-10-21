ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
WacoTrib.com

Mandy Moore welcomes second child

The This Is Us actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced in June that they were expecting another baby, a sibling for their 20-month-old son August. The This Is Us actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced in June that they were expecting another baby, a sibling for their 20-month-old son August. On Saturday, Mandy took to Instagram to share that she had recently welcomed a little boy named Oscar. Following the happy news, a number of Mandy's celebrity friends offered her congratulatory messages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy