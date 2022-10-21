ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Clark suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to go forward without Frank Clark knowing he’s suspended for the next two games after the bye. Just when it seemed like everything was coming up roses regarding the Kansas City Chiefs as they entered their bye week at 5-2 overall and alone atop the AFC West standings, some bad news has come across the wire. It turns out the Chiefs will be without pass rusher Frank Clark for their two games following the bye due to a suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
Blame for poor Buccaneers start? Start with GM, Jason Licht

The way the last two games have gone and ultimately ended up for the Buccaneers, losing both competitions, especially what just happened this past Sunday versus the “tanking” Carolina Panthers (in Division), you would think the Buccaneers offense was BROKEN. The Bucs only managed to score three points...
Cardinals: Looking back at the terrible Marcell Ozuna trade

The St. Louis Cardinals attempted to make a major upgrade in their outfield in 2017, only to have it become one of the worst trades in franchise history. On December 13th, 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins for a package featuring pitching prospects Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen, Daniel Castano, and outfielder Magneuris Sierra.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
