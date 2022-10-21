Read full article on original website
Frank Clark suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to go forward without Frank Clark knowing he’s suspended for the next two games after the bye. Just when it seemed like everything was coming up roses regarding the Kansas City Chiefs as they entered their bye week at 5-2 overall and alone atop the AFC West standings, some bad news has come across the wire. It turns out the Chiefs will be without pass rusher Frank Clark for their two games following the bye due to a suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Here’s what Los Angeles Rams trade offer for Christian McCaffrey was
The Los Angeles Rams wanted to trade for Christian McCaffrey, and now we know what they offered to the Carolina Panthers. It turns out the last two teams that Christian McCaffrey played against were doing more than just trying to beat him — they were trying to acquire him.
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Blame for poor Buccaneers start? Start with GM, Jason Licht
The way the last two games have gone and ultimately ended up for the Buccaneers, losing both competitions, especially what just happened this past Sunday versus the “tanking” Carolina Panthers (in Division), you would think the Buccaneers offense was BROKEN. The Bucs only managed to score three points...
Cardinals: Looking back at the terrible Marcell Ozuna trade
The St. Louis Cardinals attempted to make a major upgrade in their outfield in 2017, only to have it become one of the worst trades in franchise history. On December 13th, 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins for a package featuring pitching prospects Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen, Daniel Castano, and outfielder Magneuris Sierra.
Commanders should trade for this NY Jets defender to bolster secondary
The Washington Commanders secondary could look a lot different post trade deadline. While William Jackson is an obvious trade chip after his quasi-trade request that he oddly walked back last week, the idea of a contender inquiring about the slumping Kendall Fuller, who’s contract expires after 2023, is very feasible.
Rams' Aaron Donald, Celtics' Jaylen Brown leave Kanye West's Donda Sports agency
Two high profile athletes are leaving Kanye West's sports agency, Donda Sports, in the wake of the artist and businessman's repeated antisemitic statements.
Best memes and tweets after Packers, Aaron Rodgers lose to Commanders
The Packers dropped below .500 as Taylor Heinecke and the Commanders brought Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to a new low point. Something is very wrong with the Green Bay Packers. If you had said GB would be 3-4 to start the 2022 season, it only would have felt real...
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
