Michigan State

Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm

Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
MARQUETTE, MI
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
First Big Snow Storm Hits One Michigan City With 17 Inches

It was bound to happen and did when one Michigan city got hit with 17 inches of snow in 12 hours. Unless you are an avid skier, snowboarder, or snowmobiler, snow is a four-letter word that most Michiganders hate hearing when it comes to weather reports. Many people in the Mitten State utter a few different kinds of four-letter words when hearing the word snow, especially before leaving for work. You can probably think of a few right now.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan This Weekend: Music, Mead & More

It's shaping up to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend to be out-and-about in Mid-Michigan! Here are a few things you can get into within a couple hours' drive of Lansing. several of them rather close by. Legend of Sleepy Howell. Howell's Scofield City Park hosts three rounds of drive-thru trick-or-treating...
MICHIGAN STATE
Why Do Some People Pronounce "Michigan" with a K Sound, Not a G?

Is it just me, or does it drive you crazy too when you hear someone pronounce the G in Michigan as a K?. I remember hearing my parents play an old country song by Lefty Frizzell when I was little called "Saginaw, Michigan". I thought it was cool that such a popular song name-dropped a town that wasn't too far away, but I could not understand why Lefty's background singers pronounced Michigan correctly and he didn't.
MICHIGAN STATE
How Close Can Roadside Signs Be In MI To Roads & Intersections

Do you have a for sale, yard sale, or a political sign in your yard? If you do, did you know that there are rules on how close to the road or an intersection those can be?. Have you had a yard sale, put up a for-sale sign, have political signs in your yard, or offered some sort of services like selling wood or a lemonade?
MICHIGAN STATE
Cook The Pasta in The Sauce: Follow Us For More Life Hacks

When it gets cold, we tend to seek comfort food. When you talk about comfort food, spaghetti and meatballs is typically on the list. When it comes to pasta sauce, Michiganders rate Bertolli creamy basil alfredo as their favorite. So it is probably safe to say we can use any type of pasta as a comfort food. I mean if we are keeping things Michigan real, goulash is still a favorite pasta dish.
MICHIGAN STATE
