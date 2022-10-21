World Health Organization (WHO) response to the External Evaluation of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A)

WHO releases first-ever list of health-threatening fungi. WHO today published a report highlighting the first-ever list of fungal "priority pathogens" – a catalogue of the 19 fungi that represent the greatest threat to public health. The WHO fungal priority pathogens list (FPPL) is the first global effort to systematically prioritize fungal pathogens, considering the unmet research and development (R&D) needs and the perceived public health importance. The WHO FPPL aims to focus and drive further research and policy interventions to strengthen the global response to fungal infections and antifungal resistance.

