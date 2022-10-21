Over a year after opening its Rockville location, Taco Bamba will opening its second eatery in Gaithersburg this winter. Taco Bamba, which started in Falls Church, Virginia, nine years ago, is a local chain of taco restaurants. The company expanded into Maryland last year with its Rockville location, at 1627 Rockville Pike, and is now opening its second Maryland location this winter. Another eatery in Washington, D.C., is planned to open in the winter of 2023.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO