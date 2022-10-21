ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council unanimously approves Thrive Montgomery 2050 plan

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022, to include a statement from County Executive Marc Elrich. As dozens of community members booed, the County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt the Thrive Montgomery 2050 plan, an update to the county’s general master plan that is expected to guide development for the next 30 years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has reached two key agreements to further economic development efforts in White Flint, the Democrat announced during an election forum Sunday in Rockville. His Republican opponent, Reardon Sullivan, faulted the county’s job losses, rising crime and the worsening of public education, alleging the MS-13 gang was “taking over” Gaithersburg and Germantown and that the precepts of critical race theory (CRT) were being taught in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council candidate Fani-Gonzalez provides email showing state backs up property tax exemption

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022, to clarify and include documentation provided by Natali Fani-Gonzalez. County Council District 6 candidate Natali Fani-Gonzalez on Monday provided documentation clarifying that her husband remains eligible for a 100% disabled veteran property tax exemption — contrary to claims made by a local activists group.
bethesdamagazine.com

Taco Bamba to arrive in Gaithersburg this winter

Over a year after opening its Rockville location, Taco Bamba will opening its second eatery in Gaithersburg this winter. Taco Bamba, which started in Falls Church, Virginia, nine years ago, is a local chain of taco restaurants. The company expanded into Maryland last year with its Rockville location, at 1627 Rockville Pike, and is now opening its second Maryland location this winter. Another eatery in Washington, D.C., is planned to open in the winter of 2023.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Area chefs square off in ‘Chopped’-style cooking competition to highlight local efforts to reduce food waste

Area chefs and mixologists took up the challenge of limiting food waste while cooking as they battled in a Chopped-style competition at Marriott International’s test kitchens in downtown Bethesda. Marriott and the nonprofit Manna Food Center in Gaithersburg held the event Friday afternoon to conclude DMV Food Recovery Week...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

U.S.P.S. offers $50,000 reward after carrier robbery in Potomac

U.S. Postal Service offers $50,000 reward offered after carrier robbery in Potomac. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 as a reward for information on a suspected postal service robbery. The incident happened after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane in Potomac. [WTOP]
POTOMAC, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

A Halloween wedding was just what this Kensington couple wanted

The Couple: Joshua Simon, 30, grew up in Potomac and graduated from Winston Churchill High School. He is an actor and dog walker. Brandon Heishman, 38, grew up in Broadway, Virginia, and is a choir director and organist at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia, and an optician at Village Eye Center in Potomac. They live in Kensington.
KENSINGTON, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County police announce identities of two drivers killed in separate collisions

Montgomery County police on Tuesday announced the identities of two drivers killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions Monday morning. Edwin Enrique Mejia Dubon, 41, of Riverdale died after the minivan he was driving collided with an SUV just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said Tuesday in a press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Shots fired at Pike & Rose on Sunday night, police say

Montgomery County police are investigating a report of shots fired Sunday night in the 11500 block of Old Georgetown Road in the Pike & Rose commercial and residential development in North Bethesda. No injuries were reported in the incident, which was reported around 9:15 p.m., and no suspects are in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Shots fired Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring, county police say

Two males shooting at each other Monday morning in downtown Silver Spring struck the CAVA restaurant and a car driving on Fenton Street, according to county police. No injuries were reported and police believe the shooting was contained between the two males, police said in a press release. The department released video of the incident Monday afternoon.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Soften your home’s edges with curvy finds from Montgomery County shops

Update an average dining room table with bold new chairs. The unique shape of the Frontline dining chair makes a statement, but also offers armrests and back support. The product is available in a variety of the company’s fabric selections. Choose a solid color or opt for contrasting colors on the front and back (pictured). The covers have concealed zippers for removal and cleaning. The retail price is $1,905 at Roche Bobois in Chevy Chase, D.C. (202-686-5667, roche-bobois.com).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two drivers killed in separate two-car collisions Monday morning

Two drivers were killed in separate two-car vehicle collisions that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved were injured. Just before 7:30 a.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the area of E. Randolph Road and Laurie Drive in White Oak, police said in a press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy