Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy hired by Rangers

(AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their manager. The three-time World Series champion comes out of a short retirement to take over a team that has had six consecutive losing seasons.

Texas made the surprise announcement Friday, just more than two weeks after its season ended. The 67-year-old Bochy hasn’t managed since 2019, when he stepped away after 13 seasons and those World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants.

He won his first title with a five-game triumph over Texas in 2010. Texas. Rangers general manager Chris Young played for Bochy with San Diego in 2006.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.