Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
SFGate
Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's electorate will soon cast decisive votes on something state lawmakers have craved, a ballot measure fiercely resisted by the governor that would let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. If the proposed constitutional amendment is ratified Nov. 8,...
Ballot drop box observers face lawsuits from voting rights groups
Several voting rights groups are asking federal judges to stop ballot box observers from staking out Arizona voting locations. Two legal challenges filed this week — one from the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino, another filed by Protect Democracy on behalf of The League of Women Voters of Arizona — target conservative group Clean Elections USA, which has organized drop box surveillance in the Phoenix area. The latter suit also names Lions of Liberty, a right-wing group in Yavapai County. ...
SFGate
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood, 41, succeeded...
SFGate
Inmate’s failed testing bid keeps Arizona execution on track
PHOENIX (AP) — An execution planned next month for an Arizona prisoner remains on track after a judge rejected the condemned man’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be put to death. Lawyers...
SFGate
Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits heard conflicting views Tuesday about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, though it allows for later abortions to prevent a...
Fetterman struggles during TV debate with Oz
The Democrat's speech and hearing problems were evident during a contentious debate with the celebrity physician that addressed abortion, the minimum wage and fracking.
SFGate
Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after...
Mehmet Oz says abortion should be decided between 'women, doctors, local political leaders'
In Tuesday's debate, Dr. Mehmet Oz said he does not support a federal ban on abortion. But he said local politicians should be able to prohibit it.
Fetterman, Oz meet for highly anticipated Pennsylvania Senate debate
The meeting was the first and only major statewide debate this year in Pennsylvania, since Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano couldn't reach an agreement on terms for a gubernatorial debate.
Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate
Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign’s only televised gubernatorial debate.
SFGate
California is about to become the world’s 4th largest economy. Here’s how and when
If California were a nation, it would be the world’s fifth largest economy. Soon, it may become the fourth. The Golden State is on track to overtake Germany for the No. 4 spot, according to an opinion column from Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew Winkler. It became the fifth largest economy in 2015, surpassing the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.
Crime dominates New York gubernatorial election debate as race tightens
NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul will square off on Tuesday night in her only debate against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, who has hammered the Democratic incumbent over crime in a race that public opinion polls show is tightening.
Comments / 0