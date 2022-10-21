ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SFGate

Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's electorate will soon cast decisive votes on something state lawmakers have craved, a ballot measure fiercely resisted by the governor that would let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. If the proposed constitutional amendment is ratified Nov. 8,...
KENTUCKY STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Ballot drop box observers face lawsuits from voting rights groups

Several voting rights groups are asking federal judges to stop ballot box observers from staking out Arizona voting locations. Two legal challenges filed this week — one from the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino, another filed by Protect Democracy on behalf of The League of Women Voters of Arizona — target conservative group Clean Elections USA, which has organized drop box surveillance in the Phoenix area. The latter suit also names Lions of Liberty, a right-wing group in Yavapai County. ...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood, 41, succeeded...
LAKE FOREST, CA
SFGate

Inmate’s failed testing bid keeps Arizona execution on track

PHOENIX (AP) — An execution planned next month for an Arizona prisoner remains on track after a judge rejected the condemned man’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be put to death. Lawyers...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits heard conflicting views Tuesday about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, though it allows for later abortions to prevent a...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after...
OXFORD, MS

