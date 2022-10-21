Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 70 years in Jefferson Parish shooting
A New Orleans man convicted of shooting a Marrero bar owner in the back, leaving him paralyzed, will serve 70 years in prison under Louisiana’s habitual offender law.
NOPD is on the hunt for a juvenile wanted in 4 violent crimes committed in one day
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are on the hunt for 15-year-old Tevin Cooper, who they say is wanted in the investigation of two carjackings, an armed robbery, and an attempted armed robbery. Police say Cooper committed all four separate crimes in one day on September 5. In...
Our Views: Poor Ray Nagin, once again trying to dodge the consequences of his theft
As mayor of one of America’s poorest cities, Ray Nagin should know through the experiences of his constituents what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. These days Nagin is a disgraced convicted felon living in Dallas, and he now claims he is living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to repay $72,000 he owes to the IRS for dodging taxes.
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to 8 after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
Mirroring post-Katrina New Orleans, a new immigrant community blossoms in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES - At El Gallo Latin Market, kitchen staples from nearly every Latin American country abound. The small store is packed with culturally-specific ingredients: Salvadoran hard cheese, various types of corn meal, bottled mojo marinade. Since the 2020 hurricanes and subsequent disasters in 2021, population numbers in the Lake...
Five people arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair
FRANKLINTON, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested over the weekend at the 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair. Still, Sheriff Randy Seal says the fair was “a relatively incident free event.”. The Washington Parish Free Fair operated on Main Street in Franklinton...
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
The Slidell Police Department shared what started the alleged fight in a Facebook post. According to the department, a customer caught a bad attitude from their sandwich maker and decided to return the same attitude.
1 dead, 1 injured in Prairieville shooting
Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Donaldsonville apartments with people inside. Updated: 7 hours ago. A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on...
Man convicted of 2014 mass shooting in New Orleans walks free after second trial
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A previously convicted killer is now a free man after being afforded the opportunity to a second trial following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that non-unanimous jury votes were unconstitutional. Police in August of 2014 said two men, Blair Taylor and Joseph Nelson, opened fire...
NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate
NEW ORLEANS — One of the women wanted for allegedly firing a gun out a car window on the New Orleans interstate that was captured on video has been arrested. According to New Orleans police, 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in on Monday, Oct. 25. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
New Orleans police make arrest in viral video interstate shooting
The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman accused in a viral video firing shots on the interstate. According to police, India Fazande, 20, surrendered to NOPD on Monday. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle. Fazande was taken to the Orleans Parish...
Child shot after crowd confronts, chases car burglar
A child is hospitalized after a shooting in Marrero. It happened Monday night after people tried to stop car burglaries in their neighborhood.
"We have to set up traps and make examples of people" - citizens call for stricter penalties for illegal dumping
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping is continuing across the city. Councilman Oliver Thomas is calling for tougher penalties to be issued for those caught. Michoud Blvd. in New Orleans East is notorious for illegal tire dumping. LA DOTD says they’ve removed 30,000 tires in the last six months. The agency says as soon as they’ve cleared away these tires, people will come back and dump more.
Washington Parish sheriff: 5 arrested on gun, drug charges at fair
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff made multiple drug and gun arrests during the Washington Parish Fair over the weekend. According to the sheriff, on Saturday Anthony Jerome Turner, 20, of Bogalusa, was arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
NOPD: Suspect opens fire on man at Central City intersection Sunday night
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Central City Sunday (Oct. 23) night.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
Standoff in Gentilly ends after more than 8 hours; man, child unharmed, NOPD says
A standoff in Gentilly ended just before noon when a man with a gun peacefully surrendered, New Orleans police said. He had been barricaded inside his home with his child for more than eight hours. The child was not harmed, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for...
