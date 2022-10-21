ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, LA

Five people arrested at Washington Parish Free Fair

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says five people were arrested over the weekend at the 2022 Washington Parish Free Fair. Still, Sheriff Randy Seal says the fair was “a relatively incident free event.”. The Washington Parish Free Fair operated on Main Street in Franklinton...
FRANKLINTON, LA
