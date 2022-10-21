Read full article on original website
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
DeSantis Defends COVID Response, Stance on Cultural Issues in Only Debate With Crist
Defiant as ever, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fiercely defended his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his focus on divisive cultural issues in his first and only reelection debate Monday, as Democrat Charlie Crist accused his Republican rival of being distracted by his national political ambitions. Crist charged that DeSantis...
IAEA to Inspect Ukraine Sites for ‘Dirty Bomb' Evidence; Russian Court Upholds Griner's 9-Year Term
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia continues to press its allegation that Ukraine plans to use a so-called "dirty bomb" on its own territory, and says it will take it up with the United Nations. Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced the claim as a "pretext for aggression."
Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Democrat says he supports fracking in Pennsylvania Senate midterm face-off
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz took to the debate stage tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman address his recent stroke head-on but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson said, “he performed great tonight for a man who was in a hospital bed just several months ago”.Dr Oz took a centrist approach to appeal to a wider audience and was well-prepared. Both candidates stumbled at times and dodged direct answers to questions.In the wider race, the president’s party almost always...
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is on Hold. Here Are Key Issues Borrowers Need to Know
In the biggest setback for Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a court has temporarily blocked it from going forward. Here's what borrowers need to know. For those with student debt, the last few months may have given you whiplash. First, President Joe Biden said in August that he'd be forgiving...
Russian Court Denies Brittney Griner's Appeal, Sending WNBA Star to a Penal Colony for at Least 8 Years
A Russian court denied WNBA star Brittney Griner's appeal on Tuesday after the American athlete was convicted on drug charges earlier this year. Griner, who plays professional basketball in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was arrested in February after Russian authorities found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
US Postal Service Honoring Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Stamp
The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year. The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.
Fake Billionaire, Harvard Grad Poseur Justin Costello Denied Bail After Judge Calls Him ‘Economic Danger' to Public
The former fugitive Justin Costello was ordered detained without bail pending trial because he is seen as a serious flight risk and economic danger to the community, a federal judge said in a court filing. Costello is accused of posing as a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and an Iraq War...
Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat. Whitmer, a former state legislator, has a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage over Dixon, who has never held public office. The governor and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters — including the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — responded. The final weeks of the campaign have seemed more like a competitive contest, with both hopefuls on TV and the candidates holding public events around the state. At their first of two face-to-face debates earlier this month, the candidates attacked each other as “too extreme” on issues such as abortion, gun laws and the COVID-19 pandemic.
