SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
The Independent

Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Democrat says he supports fracking in Pennsylvania Senate midterm face-off

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz took to the debate stage tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman address his recent stroke head-on but struggled at times when answering questions from the moderators. His spokesperson said, “he performed great tonight for a man who was in a hospital bed just several months ago”.Dr Oz took a centrist approach to appeal to a wider audience and was well-prepared. Both candidates stumbled at times and dodged direct answers to questions.In the wider race, the president’s party almost always...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC New York

US Postal Service Honoring Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg With Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an icon of American culture” with a stamp in the new year. The design, unveiled on Monday, is a painted portrait based on a photo of Ginsburg in a black robe with an intricate white collar, which became her trademark.
The Associated Press

Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion, guns

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat. Whitmer, a former state legislator, has a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage over Dixon, who has never held public office. The governor and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads before the Republican and her supporters — including the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — responded. The final weeks of the campaign have seemed more like a competitive contest, with both hopefuls on TV and the candidates holding public events around the state. At their first of two face-to-face debates earlier this month, the candidates attacked each other as “too extreme” on issues such as abortion, gun laws and the COVID-19 pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE

