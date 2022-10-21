ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers hire SF Giants legend Bruce Bochy as manager

By Marc Delucchi
 4 days ago

Bruce Bochy will be back in a MLB dugout in 2023 after the Texas Rangers hired the former SF Giants manager on Friday.

The Texas Rangers have hired former SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy as their manager, according to a team social media post on Friday. It was reported last week that Rangers general manager Chris Young met with Bochy, suggesting he was at least under consideration for the open managerial job. Bochy last managed with the Giants from 2007-2019, helping the team with three World Series championships over his tenure.

SF Giants manager Bruce Bochy waves to the crowd. (2019)

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Bochy has worked exclusively in professional baseball since he was drafted by the Astros back in 1975. Bochy made his MLB debut in 1978 and eventually had a nine-year MLB career as a backup catcher. He played for the Astros, Mets, and Padres and recorded a .239/.298/.388 triple-slash in 358 games with 26 homers.

Bochy retired as a player in 1988 and began his coaching career the next season as a minor-league manager with the Padres. He climbed the minor league ranks and became San Diego's manager in 1995. He led the Padres to four division titles during his tenure, including the only pennant in franchise history.

The Giants hired Bochy away from their division rival prior to the 2007 season. While the Giants struggled in Bochy's first two years, things quickly shifted when players like Tim Lincecum, Brian Wilson, Buster Posey, and Madison Bumgarner reached the majors.

Bochy managed the Giants through their dynastic run from 2010-2014, which included three World Series championships. However, Bochy decided to step away from managing the Giants after the 2019 season and has since enjoyed retired life while occasionally traveling to the organization's minor-league affiliates while working as a consultant.

Bochy has recently offered notable insights into how managing has changed over his 30+ year career. Young, who is currently the top decision maker in Texas, has firsthand experience with Bochy's abilities as a manager, having played for him in 2006 when the Padres won the NL West.

Given Bruce Bochy's background, it seems reasonable to expect several recent coaches with ties to the Giants to join his staff with the Rangers. Bochy will have a chance to face off against the SF Giants at Oracle Park next season from August 11th through 13th, when the two teams are scheduled to face off for a three-game series. It will surely be an exciting reunion for Giants fans.

