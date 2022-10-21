ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fully electric Rolls-Royce Spectre was 122 years in the making

By Our Auto Expert, Nik Miles
 3 days ago
(Our Auto Expert) — The home of Rolls-Royce is in Goodwood, England, where the company recently rolled out its first electric Rolls-Royce called Spectre.

This vehicle has been 122 years in the making, the company announced this vehicle about a year ago. We know some very interesting things about it, 260 miles on a single charge, which is incredible for a vehicle weighing about 6,000 pounds.

This is also going to be huge financially for the brand, The value of this electric Rolls-Royce will be $600 million in the first year of sales alone. Rolls-Royce sells somewhere north of 5500 Vehicles a year. Numbers show an expectation that by 2024 electric vehicles will make up 20% of their sales. Knowing that the median price of any Rolls-Royce is about $550,000-$600,000 and high school arithmetic tells us that is $600 million in sales, making Spectre an important investment for the BMW Group

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the head of Rolls-Royce, has pledged that by 2030, the entire company would be electric and no more gasoline engines. That gives them just eight years to make their lineup all electrified.

“It is still a way to go. Yeah, it is. You can say eight years from today, and when you look into our current portfolio, which comprises our Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan, Spectre is already in the market as a coupe, [and] a convertible [available] one day. So, for that reason, I think we are well poised. We are not planning to add any additional models. We’re going to replace the current ones with new models, but obviously fully electrified models. What we will not do is put electrification in the current Phantom 8. That’s not the way we do it. We are in a serious business. Every car that comes in the future is a properly engineered true electric Rolls-Royce,” Müller-Ötvös said.

This vehicle has LED lights, a modern pantheon grill, and a very modern interpretation built with LED lights. Twenty-two lights are embedded inside the widest pantheon grill that Rolls-Royce has ever built. The spirit of ecstasy, a new version that took 830 hours of testing, including that in an aero chamber and a brand-new feature in this vehicle, you can put your foot on the brake, and that will close the Spectre doors automatically. When the doors close, you will be treated to 4,796 individually placed LED lights that now bleed into the door itself, giving you a new perspective on the starry night lighting on the inside of the Spectre. Appearing for the first time in the Spectre. Coupled with enormous 23-inch rims, the biggest ever to be put on a Rolls-Royce.

