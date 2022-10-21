ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
3 reasons DJ Uiagalelei must remain Clemson football starter after benching

Clemson football may have won yet again on Saturday, but it was far from the usual dominant performance. Facing off against undefeated Syracuse at home, the Tigers struggled mightily and trailed 21-10 heading into halftime. They came back to win 27-21, but it was easily their least impressive performance this season. A big part of Clemson’s struggles was poor play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
CLEMSON, SC
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mike Brown’s stern message to those ‘overreacting’ after Kings’ 0-3 start

The Sacramento Kings are not off to a good start in the 2022-23 NBA season. They are still without a win after three games and will be facing a rising powerhouse in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies up next at home Thursday. Kings head coach Mike Brown, however, wants people to pump the breaks […] The post Mike Brown’s stern message to those ‘overreacting’ after Kings’ 0-3 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Russell Westbrook as doubtful on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets, citing “left hamstring soreness.” Here's the Lakers' official status report for the Nuggets game tomorrow. Russell Westbrook is doubtful with "left hamstring soreness." pic.twitter.com/DlgFCE3QYo — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 25, 2022 Westbrook […] The post Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury

The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DENVER, CO
Nets’ Kevin Durant speaks out on ‘toxic’ Russell Westbrook criticism

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook haven’t always seen each other eye to eye, but it is nice to see that the former has the latter’s back amid the Los Angeles Lakers point guard’s struggles in the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA season. During the first episode of The Boardroom podcast  The ETC’s With KD and […] The post Nets’ Kevin Durant speaks out on ‘toxic’ Russell Westbrook criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
