Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue delivers strong message to Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s return
The Los Angeles Clippers may not have their first option in Kawhi Leonard at 100 percent, but they have a great partner alongside him in Paul George. If there were any doubt that George could still carry a team, those were put to rest on Saturday night. Head coach Tyronn Lue also made sure of that.
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.
Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to his harsh Anthony Edwards criticism going viral
After coming off back-to-back 30-point games, Anthony Edwards came crashing back down to earth on Monday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, 115-106. In his mind, Karl-Anthony Towns believes that Edwards’ inconsistency could have something to do with his diet. After...
Justin Verlander’s stern message to Astros amid 3-0 lead on Aaron Judge, Yankees
The Houston Astros are just one MLB playoffs win away from reaching the World Series, and as they attempt to close things on Sunday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Justin Verlander warns his teammates not to be overconfident. Spoken like a true veteran, Verlander emphasized that they...
Jerry Jeudy: 3 best destinations for Broncos WR ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline
The Denver Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season expecting to take a leap forward. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, but acquiring Russell Wilson indicated the Broncos were ready to compete at the top with football’s best again. With solid pieces on offense and defense, many expected Denver to be a playoff team this season.
Packers’ Allen Lazard sighting a grim sign for Aaron Rodgers after Week 7 injury
Following Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Green Bay Packers have more than just a Week 7 L to worry about. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard was spotted wearing a sling on his left arm stemming from a shoulder injury he sustained in the game.
Aaron Judge reacts to getting booed by Yankees fans after hitless Game 3
Aaron Judge is not making a big deal of the boos he and the New York Yankees heard from the home fans during their Game 3 loss to the Houston Astros. After all, for him, there are more important things he needs to be focusing on in the MLB playoffs.
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Darvin Ham’s clear-cut 2-word statement on removing Russell Westbrook from Lakers’ starting 5
Some major changes need to be implemented for the Los Angeles Lakers now that they’ve started off their season with a very disappointing 0-3 record. This could come on the Russell Westbrook front, with a lot of buzz surrounding his possible demotion to the bench. At this point, however,...
3 reasons DJ Uiagalelei must remain Clemson football starter after benching
Clemson football may have won yet again on Saturday, but it was far from the usual dominant performance. Facing off against undefeated Syracuse at home, the Tigers struggled mightily and trailed 21-10 heading into halftime. They came back to win 27-21, but it was easily their least impressive performance this season. A big part of Clemson’s struggles was poor play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Brown’s stern message to those ‘overreacting’ after Kings’ 0-3 start
The Sacramento Kings are not off to a good start in the 2022-23 NBA season. They are still without a win after three games and will be facing a rising powerhouse in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies up next at home Thursday. Kings head coach Mike Brown, however, wants people to pump the breaks […] The post Mike Brown’s stern message to those ‘overreacting’ after Kings’ 0-3 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Russell Westbrook as doubtful on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets, citing “left hamstring soreness.” Here's the Lakers' official status report for the Nuggets game tomorrow. Russell Westbrook is doubtful with "left hamstring soreness." pic.twitter.com/DlgFCE3QYo — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 25, 2022 Westbrook […] The post Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury
The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s intriguing reaction to Grizzlies fans blatantly recruiting him to Memphis
Monday night produced a truly memorable spectacle between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies. The two teams’ top stars came out to play, and fans were treated to an epic encounter between two sides that just would not let up. In the end, however, it was the Grizzlies who came away with a statement win, 134-124.
Nets’ Kevin Durant speaks out on ‘toxic’ Russell Westbrook criticism
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook haven’t always seen each other eye to eye, but it is nice to see that the former has the latter’s back amid the Los Angeles Lakers point guard’s struggles in the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA season. During the first episode of The Boardroom podcast The ETC’s With KD and […] The post Nets’ Kevin Durant speaks out on ‘toxic’ Russell Westbrook criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0