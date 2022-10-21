ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….

Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts ranked among safest states in America

MASSACHUSETTS — Massachusetts has been ranked as among the safest states in America, according to a new report. Mass shootings, terrorist attacks, hate crimes, natural disasters and COVID-19 have been making U.S. headlines all year long and putting Americans in danger, WalletHub highlighted in its report on 2022′s Safest States in America.
WSBS

Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
WNAW 94.7

Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
Q97.9

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation, I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
wgbh.org

Coyote population isn't growing in Mass., they're just more visible

Wildlife encounters are pretty common in the Greater Boston area, from wild turkeys at crosswalks to coyotes in yards. Well-publicized coyote attacks in recent years and an uptick in sightings this year have some people worried. Wildlife biologist Susan McCarthy from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife joined GBH All Things Considered host Arun Rath to help us understand coyote activity in the area. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
NECN

‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
capecod.com

Will You Help Abraham find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Abraham! This Flemish Giant is large and in charge! He is super social and will run over to solicit head pets the moment he sees you. He is full of personality and quite smart. Flemish giants are often referred to as “gentle giants” and make wonderful house pets. Due to his large size (11 lbs), he will need an enclosure or spare room that affords him tons of space to move around and stretch his legs. His enclosure should be a minimum of 16 sq ft and have a solid bottom. We ask to see a photo of the enclosure you plan on keeping the rabbit in, as well as it’s dimensions, prior to sending him home.
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

