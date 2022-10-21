Meet Abraham! This Flemish Giant is large and in charge! He is super social and will run over to solicit head pets the moment he sees you. He is full of personality and quite smart. Flemish giants are often referred to as “gentle giants” and make wonderful house pets. Due to his large size (11 lbs), he will need an enclosure or spare room that affords him tons of space to move around and stretch his legs. His enclosure should be a minimum of 16 sq ft and have a solid bottom. We ask to see a photo of the enclosure you plan on keeping the rabbit in, as well as it’s dimensions, prior to sending him home.

20 HOURS AGO